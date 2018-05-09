Alex Ferguson out of intensive care, Manchester United say

Manchester United have confirmed that former manager Alex Ferguson “no longer needs intensive care” after the brain haemorrhage he suffered on Saturday, with the 76-year-old now set to continue rehabilitation as an inpatient.

Ferguson had been in Salford hospital since Saturday following an emergency operation but a statement from the club on Wednesday evening revealed that he is making progress in his recovery.

“Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient,” it read. “His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery.”

Earlier, Jose Mourinho admitted that United were “very, very positive” that Ferguson would recover. “We are confident,” he said.

The manager does not believe there is a cloud over the club and described the spirits of players and staff as good. “We are very, very positive.”

After Ferguson collapsed at the family home on Saturday, he was taken to Macclesfield district hospital at around 9am, before receiving a police escort to rush him to the Salford facility, where he was operated on.

That day, the club issued the following statement: “Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.” – Guardian service