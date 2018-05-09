Alex Ferguson out of intensive care, Manchester United say

Former manager will continue rehabilitation after undergoing operation on brain haemorrhage

Updated: about an hour ago
Jamie Jackson

 

Manchester United have confirmed that former manager Alex Ferguson “no longer needs intensive care” after the brain haemorrhage he suffered on Saturday, with the 76-year-old now set to continue rehabilitation as an inpatient.

Ferguson had been in Salford hospital since Saturday following an emergency operation but a statement from the club on Wednesday evening revealed that he is making progress in his recovery.

“Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient,” it read. “His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery.”

Earlier, Jose Mourinho admitted that United were “very, very positive” that Ferguson would recover. “We are confident,” he said.

The manager does not believe there is a cloud over the club and described the spirits of players and staff as good. “We are very, very positive.”

After Ferguson collapsed at the family home on Saturday, he was taken to Macclesfield district hospital at around 9am, before receiving a police escort to rush him to the Salford facility, where he was operated on.

That day, the club issued the following statement: “Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.” – Guardian service

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.