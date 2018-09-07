Dundalk maintain course for fourth FAI Cup final in a row

Stephen Kenny’s team had little trouble in strolling past Limerick
Dundalk’s Patrick Hoban celebrates scoring their first goal in the FAI Cup quarter-final win over Limerick. Photo: Ciaran Culligan/Inpho

Dundalk’s Patrick Hoban celebrates scoring their first goal in the FAI Cup quarter-final win over Limerick. Photo: Ciaran Culligan/Inpho

 

Limerick 0 Dundalk 4

Dundalk had effectively booked their place in the semi-final after 36 minutes by which stage they led 3-0 at the Markets Field in what was another major set back for Limerick.

With his side narrowly grabbing the league points nine minutes from the end a week earlier at the same venue, Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny made four changes to his starting line-up. Back in the side were Ronan Murray, Patrick McEleney, John Mountney and Dane Massey with Dean Jarvis, Chris Shields, Jamie McGrath and Dylan Connolly left out.

Limerick manager Tommy Holland was well pleased with the efforts of his side a week ago and he named an unchanged side.

This time the visitors were totally on top from start to finish and Limerick were fortunate not to have been further behind at half-time.

The opening goal came after only five minutes when Patrick Hoban shot home after good work by Murray and Robbie Benson.

Hoban could have doubled the score three minutes later but he headed just wide and Holland then denied the striker once again after 13 minutes.

But Hoban was rewarded when his header just crossed the line for goal number two after 21 minutes. Holland then denied Murray and Brian Gartland had an effort cleared off the line.

Limerick had not forced a single save and they were rocked again after 36 minutes when Mountney’s shot from a Massey lay-off as good as ended the game as a contest.

A header by Gartland four minutes into the second half indicated that Dundalk had no intention of easing up and Limerick must have been happy when Hoban was replaced by Georgie Kelly after 53 minutes.

Limerick managed to put the ball in the Dundalk net after 53 minutes but there had been a push on goalkeeper Gary Rogers and the effort was disallowed.

There was no respite for Limerick and following a good run by Gartland, Kelly shot low past Holland for goal number four.

Rogers made a superb finger tip save to block a Barry Maguire header but by that stage Dundalk were cruising. The width of a post denied Limerick four minutes from the end of a bruising night for the home side.

LIMERICK FC: Holland, Murphy, Kennedy, Brouder, Tracy, O’Sullivan (Barry 85), Maguire, Coleman, Duggan, Fitzgerald (Dennehy 74), Ellis (Morrissey 74)

DUNDALK: Rogers, Gannon, Gartland, Cleary (Folan 65), Massey, Benson (Jarvis 76), Mountney, McEleney, Duffy, Murray, Hoban (Kelly 54).

Referee: Derek Tomney, Dublin.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.