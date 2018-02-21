Roma freeze as Shakhtar’s South Americans turn up the heat

Facundo Ferreyra and Fred help Ukrainian side fight back to win in freezing conditions
Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fred scores their second goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg at Metalist Stadium in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Roma 1

Shakhtar Donetsk’s South American blend proved too strong for AS Roma as goals from Facundo Ferreyra and Fred gave them a 2-1 win in a Champions League tie played in freezing conditions on Wednesday.

The Serie A team appeared to be coasting in the round of 16 first leg tie when Cengiz Under put them ahead with his fifth goal in four games four minutes before halftime.

Yet as the temperature dipped towards minus nine Celsius, Argentine striker Ferreyra took advantage of poor Roma defending to score with an expertly-taken goal in the 52nd minute.

That turned the game on its head and it was no surprise when Brazilian midfielder Fred curled in a free kick off the underside of the crossbar to stun the visitors in the 71st minute.

