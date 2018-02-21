Cork City’s Graham Cummins will serve just a one-match ban

Cork City will have striker Graham Cummins available for the league game in Sligo on Monday after the FAI’s disciplinary committee decided against adding to the automatic one-match ban the player was due as a result of being sent off at St Patrick’s Athletic last Friday night.

Cummins was shown a straight red for an elbow on Kevin Toner but video of the incident showed little movement on the part of the 30-year-old to suggest any real intent to connect with his opponent and the committee has decided against adding to the suspension.

Sligo Rovers have signed 21-year-old Scottish defender Calum Waters on loan until the summer with manager Gerard Lyttle suggesting that the new arrival will provide strong competition to regular left back Regan Donelon.

“Calum has come through the leagues after leaving Celtic to get back to the top flight and played some games with Kilmarnock in the Premiership this season,” says Lyttle.

“That’s a very good level. He joins us now with his ambition to be a regular with Kilmarnock in the future. He has great energy and will attack from left back when the opportunity arises which is what we want.”

Waters came through the ranks at Celtic and had time at Dumbarton and Alloa before joining Kilmarnock last summer. He has not featured for the club since late October when he came on very late in a 1-1 draw back at Celtic and says that his priority is to get game time under his belt.

“It has been a bit stop-start at Kilmarnock so joining Sligo will hopefully help me get a consistent run in a team,” he says. I’m the type of player that fights for every ball and gets up and down the line all game.

“There are 20-plus games to be played in my spell here and there’ll be other players trying to get in the team but I’ll be pushing to start as many as I can.”

Rovers have also signed Patrick McClean, a younger brother of Irish international James, from Waterford where the 21-year-old had apparently fallen out of favour despite having played a big part in the team’s successful push for promotion last year.

Lyttle says there may be one more addition before the deadline on Thursday.

Dundalk, meanwhile, have confirmed the signing of Nigerian-born striker Marco Tagbajumi. The 29-year-old will come into the squad for Friday’s game in Tallaght subject to his international clearance going through.