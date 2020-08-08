Juventus sack Maurizio Sarri after European Cup exit

Juventus have sacked head coach Maurizio Sarri after they were eliminated from the Champions League by Lyon, the club have confirmed.

Despite winning the Serie A title, the club’s ninth consecutive league championship, in his first season in charge at Allianz Stadium, Sarri was dismissed having lost on away goals to Lyon on Friday night.

Sarri has been the target of criticism since early on in his tenure and the European failure was the final straw for the club’s hierarchy.

A club statement read: “The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus’ history with the victory of the ninth-consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus were dumped out of the European Cup by Lyon. Photograph: Antonio Calanni/AP

Earlier, club president Andrea Agnelli said he would review everything following their Champions League demise.

“The balance of the season is obviously bittersweet,” Agnelli told Sky Sport Italia. “The season was very difficult, we wrote a fantastic page with the ninth title and especially with a coach who started in the amateur leagues to reach the highest point.

“The Champions League is obviously a disappointment for us, the players and the fans,” he added. “We will take a few days to consider, evaluate everything and discuss how to go forward for next season.”

Despite their domestic dominance, Juventus haven’t lifted the Champions League trophy since 1996. “The Champions League has been a dream for us, but now it must become an objective,” said Agnelli.

He was convinced that 35-year-old Ronaldo, who he described as the best player in the history of the Champions League, would remain for the third and final year of his contract. “He’s a pillar of Juventus,” said Agnelli. - Guardian