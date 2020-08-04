Second Waterford FC player to undergo testing after reporting Covid-19 symptoms
Club have suspended all activity until result of second test in known
The FAI have confirmed that a second Waterford FC player is to undergo testing after reporting suspected symptoms of Covid-19.
The Premier Division club had to cancel Tuesday’s night Airtricity League game after another player had reported symptoms.
The latest player to display suspected symptoms was not involved with the first team for their game against Shelbourne on Saturday.
The club has suspended all activity until the result of the test on the second player are known.