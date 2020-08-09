Dundalk to play Slovenia’s NK Celje in Champions League qualifiers

Game could be staged at a neutral venue, Celtic face KR Reykjavik

Vinny Perth’s Dundalk will play NK Celje in the Champions League qualifiers. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Vinny Perth’s Dundalk will play NK Celje in the Champions League qualifiers. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Dundalk’s Uefa Champions League qualifying tie against NK Celje may have to be staged in a neutral country but they’ll face a task to overcome the Slovenian champions NK Celje wherever the game is held on Tuesday or Wednesday week.

Uefa had whittled Dundalk’s possible opponents for the one-leg tie down from 16 to four by the time of this morning’s draw in Nyon.

It so happened they were drawn away to one of the two teams based in countries not currently on the ‘green list’ of nations that quarantine isn’t required upon travelling from.

Although Celje have indicated on their official website that the tie will be held on Wednesday, August 19th at their 13,000-capacity Z’dežele stadium, Uefa said confirmation will follow within 24 hours.

Of the neutral countries Uefa have listed as potential hubs, only Greece and Hungary feature on the green list, through the stable Covid-19 case rate of Slovenia’s neighbours Italy might add them to the options.

That Uefa are providing a travel grant to subsidise the cost of a charter flight could also be a factor.

On the pitch, NK Celje last month clinched their first-ever title at the end of a resumed campaign and are due back to face domestic cup holders NS Mura in the first game of the new season this coming week.

Although they were unseeded in the draw, the Slovenian league is ranked 32nd in Europe, 10 places above Ireland. Croatian under-21 striker, Dario Vizinger, is considered their main threat.

Dundalk’s Nathan Oduwa knows all about the calibre of opposition following his time in the PrvaLiga.

“During my time at Olimpija Ljubljana, Celge were like our bogey team, especially when we played them at home,” he told the Dundalk website in reaction to the draw.

If the Lilywhites get knocked out, they are guaranteed a back-door entry in the Europa League.

They will learn their potential Champions League second qualifying round opponents on Monday, as will Ireland’s representatives in the Europa League - Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City.

Meanwhile, Scottish champions Celtic will play KR Reykjavik in the first round of Champions League qualifying.

Celtic Park will likely host the game on August 18th or 19th, but there is still a possibility the fixture could be staged at a neutral venue.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.