Ajax hopeful De Jong will be fit to face Juventus

Coach Ten Hag confident his side can spring another upset, this time in Turin

Ajax’s Frenkie de Jong leaves the pitch during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax Amsterdam and Excelsior at The Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on Sunday. Photograph: Olaf KRAAK/ ANP/ AFP

Ajax’s Frenkie de Jong leaves the pitch during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax Amsterdam and Excelsior at The Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on Sunday. Photograph: Olaf KRAAK/ ANP/ AFP

 

Champions League quarter-final, second leg: Juventus v Ajax, Tuesday, 8pm - Live Virgin Media One, BT Sport 2

Ajax Amsterdam are hopeful midfielder Frenkie de Jong will be fit to face Juventus in Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg clash, coach Erik ten Hag said.

The 21-year-old went off after just 22 minutes of the Dutch league game against Excelsior Rotterdam on Saturday clutching his hamstring but coach Ten Hag said it was a precaution.

“We will see, we are positive he can play,” he said. “We took him off for prevention, we hope he can play but we will see if it is possible. We will see after this evening’s training.”

De Jong, who moves to Barcelona at the end of the season, had an impressive showing in last week’s clash in Amsterdam which ended 1-1.

“Frenkie himself will have to decide if he is ready, and eventually I decide if he will play,” added Ten Hag.

The coach said he was confident his team could pull off another upset after eliminating holders Real Madrid in the round of 16.

“I’m confident because of the way we are playing and training. We are stronger and we are showing it game by game,” he said. “Juventus are the favourites, especially after the Amsterdam result,” he added.

“If we play well, we can overcome any limit.”

Ten Hag said he was ready for a tactical switch by his rival Massimiliano Allegri.

“Allegri is very knowledgeable and has certainly thought of a different way to approach this game compared to last week,” he said. “We need to improve our tactical plan.”

Allegri wants his team to show the same intensity they had in beating Atletico Madrid. Juventus overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit with a 3-0 second leg win over Atletico in the previous round and, although a goalless draw will suffice this time after last week’s 1-1 draw in Amsterdam, Allegri was under no illusions.

“The first leg result counts for nothing,” he said, adding that Juventus needed to improve on their display in Amsterdam.

“We need to be more lucid with our passing and we need to be more accurate in building attacks which we did less well in Amsterdam, and we must show great respect for Ajax.

“We must also show the same intensity we showed against Atletico Madrid . . . If we do those things, we can progress to the next round.”

Allegri confirmed that forward Mario Mandzukic would miss the match through injury and that veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini was also ruled out.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.