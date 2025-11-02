Johnny Kenny on target as Celtic see off 10-man Rangers to make League Cup final

Scottish League cup semi-final: Celtic 3 [Kenny 25; McGregor 93; Osmand 109] Rangers 1 [Tavernier 81 pen] aet

It is unclear whether Martin O’Neill will lead out Celtic in next month’s League Cup final. For now, the interim manager will settle for taking them there. St Mirren lie in wait after a frantic, controversial semi-final in which the 10 men of Rangers competed admirably.

Celtic needed extra-time to see off their oldest foes. The outcome will matter far more to O’Neill than the earlier scale of worry Rangers caused him. A turbulent week for Celtic, which included the resignation of Brendan Rodgers, ended with their supporters hailing O’Neill in song.

Rangers’ task was rendered harder by the actions of Thelo Aasgaard seven minutes before the interval. The midfielder was high and reckless when catching Anthony Ralston, a red card the correct punishment. Rangers felt the numbers should have been levelled in first-half stoppage time after the Celtic centre back Auston Trusty crazily kicked the head of Jack Butland. Trusty escaped with a booking.

Celtic were a goal to the good by that point and seemingly well on course for the final after Irish striker Johnny Kenny escaped the attentions of a clutch of Rangers defenders to head home an Arne Engels corner.

Rangers’ second-half showing was strong despite the odds stacked against them. Celtic offered little in attack, save a James Forrest shot that cracked off the crossbar. Djeidi Gassama should have equalised but was unable to beat Liam Scales in a foot race. Gassama was to be pivotal as parity arrived, the ex-Sheffield Wednesday player creating space for a shot that Ralston blocked with an elbow. James Tavernier stepped forward to score the resultant penalty.

The arrival of extra-time allowed O’Neill and Celtic to regroup. Their captain Callum McGregor beat Butland from 25 yards, a matter the former England goalkeeper might feel embarrassed about upon reflection. The third arrived from Callum Osmand, the striker notching his first Celtic goal on his second appearance after converting Kieran Tierney’s low cross from close range. – Guardian