Vítor Pereira sacked by Wolves after bleak 10-game winless run

Wolves have sacked head coach Vítor Pereira after his team took just two points from their first 10 matches of the season, leaving the Premier League’s bottom club at severe risk of relegation to the Championship. Wolves, eight points adrift of top-flight safety, last played in the second tier in 2017-18.

Pereira, who salvaged the club’s Premier League status last season after succeeding Gary O’Neil in December, conceded Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Fulham was the worst performance of his 11-month reign. Wolves have lost eight of their 10 league matches this season and last won a top-flight game in April.

Pereira signed a new three-year contract on September 18th but just 45 days on, the Portuguese, a Premier League manager of the year candidate last season, has been dismissed. It is understood the severance package due to Pereira is not significantly different to his previous contract, which expired in June 2026. He was informed of his dismissal on Sunday morning.

All eight of Pereira’s backroom staff have also exited, with a statement from executive chairman Jeff Shi stating: “Vitor and his team worked tirelessly for Wolves and helped guide us through a challenging period last season, for which we are grateful.

“Unfortunately, the start to this season has been a disappointment and, despite our strong desire to give the head coach time and matches to find an improvement, we have reached a point where we must make a change. We thank Vitor and his staff for their efforts and wish them the very best for the future.” – Guardian