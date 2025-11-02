Ireland ‘steadfast’ on climate pledges, says Taoiseach ahead of Cop30 talks in Brazil

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will attend a gathering of world leaders in advance of the main Cop30 negotiations in the host city, Belém. Photograph: Thomas Morfin/AFP via Getty

The Republic’s carbon emissions are falling but “we need to do more and do it quicker”, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said in advance of the Cop30 climate summit in Brazil.

On Tuesday, the Fianna Fáil leader will leave Ireland to attend a gathering of world leaders in advance of the main negotiations in the host city, Belém.

He will be among an expected 60 heads of state and government to address the United Nations gathering on Thursday and Friday.

“I will be going to Cop30 in Brazil with the clear message that Ireland remains steadfast in our commitment to tackle climate change,” he said.

“[Our] overall emissions have been reducing for several years, which is heartening, but we need to do more and do it quicker.”

The State’s emissions fell by 1.9 per cent in 2022, 6.8 per cent in 2023 and by a provisional 2 per cent last year, but the target is a cumulative 51 per cent drop by 2030 and the forecast shows only a 23 per cent reduction is likely.

Minister of State for International Development Neale Richmond will follow for two days of the main talks early next week and Minister for Climate Darragh O’Brien will travel for the final week.

Mr O’Brien also noted the Republic’s progress in cutting emissions but acknowledged the reduction was not enough.

“Ireland comes to Cop30 with credibility,” he said.

“Emissions are now at their lowest in three decades despite a larger population and economy, demonstrating that economic growth and emissions reductions can go hand in hand.

“However, we also bring humility. We know we must do more.”

Approximately 60 delegates from the Republic, including Ministers and their staff, officials from government departments, and representatives of State agencies, will attend the summit.

It takes place in challenging circumstances with greenhouse gas emissions continuing to rise and 2023-2025 becoming the three warmest years in human history.

The US has walked away from global climate agreements, the number of world leaders attending is expected to be the lowest for six years and the EU is scrambling to agree new emissions reduction targets before the talks begin.

Most countries have yet to submit new reduction targets, which fell due this year for the first time in five years.

Mr Martin stressed the need for a renewed commitment to multilateralism.

“No country can successfully address climate change alone,” he said. “Cop30 is an opportunity for nations like Ireland to recommit to the objectives of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement. If we are to succeed, nations need to co-operate and help each other.”

Mr Martin said he was determined to tackle climate change “in a fair way that delivers for our citizens and brings them with us”.

Mr O’Brien said he wanted to bring a “clear, practical message” to Cop30.

“The outcomes must speak directly to citizens and businesses,” he said. “Climate diplomacy is not an abstract exercise. To have legitimacy and meaning, it must deliver energy affordability, resilience to extreme weather and opportunities for workers.”

He and the Taoiseach pledged State support for the poorest countries in their efforts to secure money for climate action from richer nations, which are the largest carbon emitters.

Mr Martin is under pressure at home after his party’s presidential election debacle, with questions over his leadership of Fianna Fáil persisting. However, he indicated that his thoughts were already on the responsibilities that would fall to him a year from now.

“Cop30 is important for Ireland because the next Cop will take place while Ireland holds the presidency of the EU,” he said. “Ireland will lead negotiations for the EU at Cop31, a big undertaking.”