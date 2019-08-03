Celtic hit the ground running as Saints blitzed

Celtic 7 St Johnstone 0

Ryan Christie struck a long-range hat-trick as Celtic began their latest Scottish Premiership title defence with a 7-0 demolition of St Johnstone.

The Scotland international took his tally for the season to six goals in five matches with a brilliant performance as the champions ensured they topped the table on the opening day.

Christie also set up ninth-minute opener for Mikey Johnston and goals from Odsonne Edouard and substitutes Olivier Ntcham and Leigh Griffiths completed the rout.

The only down side to Celtic’s day was a thigh injury for Hatem Abd Elhamed, whose debut lasted 50 minutes before he limped off for Anthony Ralston. The right-back will now be a major doubt for the first leg of Celtic’s third Champions League qualifier against Cluj on Wednesday.