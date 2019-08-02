Manchester United agree £80m deal for Leicester’s Harry Maguire

Manchester United have agreed an £80 million (€87 million) deal to buy Harry Maguire from Leicester City, making the England international the world’s most expensive defender.

Leicester wanted more for Maguire than the £75 million(€82 million) Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk and the transfer will go through subject to a medical.

Maguire had also been a target for Manchester City, who were understood to be his preferred destination, but the Premier League champions were unwilling to match the asking price.

The need for United to conclude a deal for the 26-year-old increased when Eric Bailly was ruled out for four to five months with a knee injury.

Maguire asked Leicester to leave and has agreed a five-year contract. He is in line to become Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s third summer signing, after the winger Daniel James and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. – Guardian

Leicester have made a substantial profit on Maguire, whom they signed from Hull in 2017 for an initial £12 million, rising to a possible £17 million. - Guardian