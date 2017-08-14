Barcelona to sign former Spurs midfielder Paulinho for €40m

Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Brazil international Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande for €40 million.

The 29-year-old will now undergo his medical with Barca on Thursday and, if all goes to plan, he will sign his contract and be presented on the same day, the Catalan giants have announced.

Barca also said that the former Tottenham midfielder will have a release clause of €120m in his contract.

More to follow.