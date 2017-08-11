Premier League team news and statistics

Saturday

Brighton (3) v Man City (11)

Jose Izquierdo is unlikely to receive his international clearance in time to make his Brighton bow. The winger’s move from Club Brugge is not expected to be completed in time for him to feature at the Amex Stadium, although Chris Hughton can call on new recruit Davy Propper, the midfielder signed from PSV Eindhoven. Midfielder Beram Kayal will miss the next two months with a broken leg.

Manchester City could hand debuts to four summer signings. Goalkeeper Ederson, midfielder Bernardo Silva and full-backs Kyle Walker and Danilo could all feature for Pep Guardiola’s side. Another new recruit, left-back Benjamin Mendy, is missing with a thigh problem while midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is not yet fully fit after suffering a knee injury last season.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Brighton W W L L D; Man City D W W W W

Match odds: H 8-1 D 9-2 A 3-10

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland).

Chelsea (5) v Burnley (4)

Pedro and Victor Moses are unavailable as Chelsea begin their Premier League title defence. Pedro picked up an ankle knock in last Sunday’s Community Shield penalty shootout loss to Arsenal, while wing-back Moses is suspended following his dismissal in May’s FA Cup final defeat to the Gunners. Striker Diego Costa remains in exile, while playmaker Eden Hazard (broken ankle) and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko (knee) remain out.

Burnley begin life without Michael Keane and Andre Gray. The key pair have been sold this summer, with Keane’s place in defence going to James Tarkowski, while summer signing Jon Walters will slot into the forward line. Jack Cork is also pencilled in for a debut in midfield but Phil Bardsley is not fully match fit and may be made to wait.

Last season: Burnley 1 Chelsea 1, Chelsea 3 Burnley 0

Last five league matches: Chelsea W W W W W; Burnley L W D L L

Match odds: H 1-4 D 5-1 A 10-1

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire).

Crystal Palace (6) v Huddersfield (8)

Crystal Palace are expected to hand debuts to summer recruits Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jairo Riedewald. Timothy Fosu-Mensah is also in contention for his first appearance, but Yohan Cabaye and James McArthur remain short of match fitness, and Bakary Sako is doubtful.

Huddersfield will start their first top-flight campaign in 45 years without four injured players, though newly-appointed captain Tommy Smith is expected to be fine. Both Martin Cranie (hip) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) are long-term absentees but Jonathan Hogg and Nahki Wells (both ankle) have a chance of featuring this month before the international break.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace L L L W L; Huddersfield D L W L L

Match odds: H4-5 D 12-5 A 15-4

Referee: Jonathan Moss (County Durham).

Everton (7) v Stoke (15)

Wayne Rooney is set to make his first Premier League start for Everton in 13 years. Midfielders Ross Barkley and James McCarthy, whose futures have both been the subject of speculation this summer, are unavailable following groin and knee injuries respectively.

Stoke have a handful of summer signings ready to make their debuts. Darren Fletcher, Kurt Zouma, Josh Tymon and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting have been brought in by manager Mark Hughes, with all four in contention. Ibrahim Afellay (knee) and Stephen Ireland (broken leg) are among the absentees as they continue to recover from long-term injuries.

Last season: Stoke 1 Everton 1, Everton 1 Stoke 0

Last five league matches: Everton D L L W L; Stoke L D D L W

Match odds: H 4-6 D 13-5 A 9-2

Referee: Neil Swarbrick (Lancashire).

Southampton (14) v Swansea (16)

Virgil van Dijk has been ruled out of Southampton’s opener, officially due to a virus. The former Celtic star continues to agitate for a move away from the club, but has been ruled out of Saints’ first league game of the season in any case. Summer signings Mario Lemina and Jan Bednarek could make their competitive debuts for Saints as new boss Mauricio Pellegrino takes the helm for the first time in the Premier League.

Swansea have omitted Gylfi Sigurdsson from their season-opener as the saga over his proposed transfer to Everton continues. Fernando Llorente is absent after fracturing his arm while on a cycling holiday last month, joining Nathan Dyer (Achilles) and Ki Sung-yueng (knee) on the sidelines. England Under-21 striker Tammy Abraham is expected to make his debut.

Last season: Swansea 2 Southampton 1, Southampton 1 Swansea 0

Last five league matches: Southampton D L W D L; Swansea W D W W W

Match odds: H 8-13 D D 13-5 A 5-1

Referee: Michael Jones (Chester).

Watford (18) v Liverpool (10)

Record signing Andre Gray is in line to make his Watford with Troy Deeney’s availability in question owing to recent surgery on his groin. The club captain faces a late fitness test ahead of Saturday’s visit of Liverpool but is a doubt given the procedure was only a month ago.

Liverpool will be without Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge. Coutinho, who has handed in a transfer request, is unavailable due to a back problem that also makes him a doubt for next Tuesday’s Champions League qualifying play-off first leg against Hoffenheim, while Sturridge has a thigh issue. Adam Lallana (thigh) and Nathaniel Clyne (back) are also out.

Last season: Watford 0 Liverpool 1, Liverpool 6 Watford 1

Last five league matches: Watford L L L L L; Liverpool L W D W W

Match odds: H 9-2 D 16-5 A 11-20

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire).

West Brom (19) v AFC Bournemouth (1)

Gareth McAuley and James Morrison will miss out for West Brom through injury. Central defender McAuley is struggling with a thigh problem and looks like he will be absent for most of August but it is hoped midfielder Morrison will be fit for the trip to Burnley on August 19. Summer signings Jay Rodriguez, Zhang Yuning and Ahmed Hegazi are all in contention to make their debuts.

Bournemouth must do without Junior Stanislasvas the midfielder is set to be sidelined for around a month because of a groin problem. Summer signing Jermain Defoe could be available to make his debut for the Cherries after the England forward completed a free transfer move from Sunderland.

Last season: West Brom 2 AFC Bournemouth 1, AFC Bournemouth 1 West Brom 0

Last five league matches: West Brom L D L L L; AFC Bournemouth W W D W D

Match odds: H 6-4 D 11-5 D19-10

Referee: Robert Madley (West Yorkshire).

Sunday

Man Utd (12) v West Ham (20)

Jose Mourinho has no fresh injury concerns for Manchester United. Luke Shaw, Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo remain out as they continue to recover from long-term injuries sustained last season. Eric Bailly and Phil Jones missed Tuesday’s Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid through suspension, but their continental suspension does not impact domestic matches.

West Ham hope to have defender Aaron Cresswell available. Captain Mark Noble has shaken off a minor toe problem which saw the midfielder miss a couple of day’s training, but Michail Antonio will not be involved as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury with a run-out for the Under 23s against Everton on Friday night. Striker Javier Hernandez could feature against his old club.

Last season: West Ham 0 Man Utd 2, Man Utd 1 West Ham 1

Last five league matches: Man Utd D L L D W; West Ham D D W L W

Match odds: H 2-7 D 9-2 A 10-1

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire).

Newcastle (13) v Tottenham Hotspur (17)

Full-back DeAndre Yedlin will miss Newcastle’s opening Premier League fixture. The United States international could be sidelined for several weeks with a hamstring problem he picked up in pre-season. Striker Dwight Gayle should be fit after his own hamstring problem and manager Rafael Benitez otherwise has only a series of minor knocks with which to contend.

Danny Rose continues his recovery from knee surgery and will miss out for Spurs. Rose, who has apologised for giving an interview criticising the club’s transfer policy on the eve of the season, is expected to be back in action in September. Erik Lamela (hips) and Kieran Trippier (ankle) are also among those missing.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Newcastle D L W W W; Tottenham Hotspur W L W W W

Match odds: H18-5 D 14-5 A 8-11

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands).