Police Scotland receive complaints over Hibs boss Neil Lennon

Complaints over Lennon’s celebrations during Hibernian’s win over Rangers at Ibrox
Police Scotland have received complaints over the behaviour of Neil Lennon during Hibernian’s 3-2 win over Rangers at Ibrox. Photograph: Mark Runnacles/Getty

Police have received complaints over Neil Lennon’s conduct during Hibernian’s victory over Rangers.

The complaints centre around the Hibs head coach’s goal celebrations at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Northern Irishman cupped his ears and raised a fist towards the Rangers fans as he celebrated Simon Murray’s goal, which made it 1-1. Hibs went on to win 3-2 after Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack was sent off following a clash with Anthony Stokes.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We have received complaints and inquiries are continuing.”

Following the match, Lennon insisted he had no concerns about his celebrations after the 20th-minute goal.

When it was suggested Rangers assistant manager Helder Baptista had spoken to police about Lennon, he said: “I didn’t make a gesture, I celebrated a goal.

“If they are unhappy about it they can come and tell me. But I shouldn’t get into trouble for doing that.

“I am celebrating a goal. What way are you supposed to celebrate a goal?”

Scottish Football Association compliance officer Tony McGlennan could also look into the incident.

Lennon has a two-game suspended ban hanging over him following a clash with Morton boss Jim Duffy last season. The ban would be triggered if Lennon was found guilty of misconduct before the end of 2017.

