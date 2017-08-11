Morocco to bid for 2026 World Cup

Morocco will be against joint United States, Canada and Mexico bid to host tournament
 

Morocco will challenge the joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup, world governing body Fifa has announced.

The joint North American bid had hoped to go unchallenged but the Royal Moroccan Football Federation threw its hat into the ring on Friday — the deadline for bids to be sent to Fifa

With Europe (Russia) and Asia (Qatar) lined up to host the next two World Cups, bidding for 2026 was only open to member nations from the Americas, Africa and Oceania.

Fifa confirmed receiving the two bids in a statement on its website.

The two bids will now be required to submit their bid book by March next year, with a decision due in June 2018 ahead of the start of the World Cup in Russia.

Fifa could reopen the bidding process if it is unsatisfied with the bids presented.

The United States hosted the 1994 World Cup while Mexico has previously hosted the tournament twice. Canada would host the event for the first time if the North American bid is successful.

South Africa staged the first African World Cup in 2010, with Morocco having bid for the event on four previous occasions without success.

You will no longer see these recommendations
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.