Barcelona sign former Ireland U17 international Marcus McGuane

Former Republic of Ireland under-17 midfielder Marcus McGuane has signed a five-year deal with Barcelona after joining the La Liga club from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old from Greenwich in London played three games for the Republic of Ireland U17 side in 2015 but has since gone on to play for England at under-17, under- 18 and under-19 level.

McGuane came through the Gunners’ youth ranks after joining the London club at under-six level.

He has played twice for the Arsenal first team this season, in Europa League ties against Red Star Belgrade and Bate Borisov.

Barcelona confirmed McGuane would initially join up with their B squad and hold an option to extend his contract, which has a buy-out clause set at €25 million.

A Barcelona statement read: “McGuane’s deal will keep him at Barca for three seasons, plus two option years. The buy-out clause has been set at €25m.”

Arsenal added in a club statement: “We would like to thank Marcus for his contribution and wish him well at Barcelona.”