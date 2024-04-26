IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Friday: Gardaí ‘attacked’ at Wicklow asylum seeker site; tributes to young cyclist killed in Dublin

Here are the stories you need to start your day including: concerns over €1.25bn ‘golden visa’ scheme for millionaire immigrants coming to Ireland

Gardaí close off the road at River Lodge, also known as Trudder House, in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow. Six people were arrested after gardaí 'came under attack' last night from some protesters at a site earmarked to accommodate international protection applicants. Photograph: Collins

Fri Apr 26 2024 - 08:42

Gardaí ‘attacked’ at Wicklow site earmarked for asylum seekers

Six people have been arrested after gardaí “came under attack” by a group of protesters at a site earmarked to accommodate international protection applicants in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow, on Thursday.

Video footage posted on social media showed a large Garda presence and a number of protesters grappling with members of the force. Other protesters chanted “shame on you” towards gardaí.

News

World

The Big Read

Aviva's entry into the Irish health insurance market offers hope or cheaper cover and higher benefits for consumers seeking private cover.

Opinion

Business

Sports

Life & Style

Podcast Highlights

Is it fair to expect Bambie Thug would boycott Eurovision?

Listen | 24:08

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES