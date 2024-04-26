Your top stories on Friday: Gardaí ‘attacked’ at Wicklow asylum seeker site; tributes to young cyclist killed in Dublin

Gardaí close off the road at River Lodge, also known as Trudder House, in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow. Six people were arrested after gardaí 'came under attack' last night from some protesters at a site earmarked to accommodate international protection applicants. Photograph: Collins

Six people have been arrested after gardaí “came under attack” by a group of protesters at a site earmarked to accommodate international protection applicants in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow, on Thursday.

Video footage posted on social media showed a large Garda presence and a number of protesters grappling with members of the force. Other protesters chanted “shame on you” towards gardaí.

After a constructive start, Trump yawns, sits back and surrenders control: Thursday in Manhattan began early for Donald Trump with an arranged visit to construction workers on a Park Avenue project before his security cavalcade escorted him to another drear day in court, writes Keith Duggan.

Aviva's entry into the Irish health insurance market offers hope or cheaper cover and higher benefits for consumers seeking private cover.

Will consumers benefit from Aviva entering the Irish health insurance market?: It wouldn’t be a stretch to compare Ireland’s private health insurance market to a particularly convoluted and long-running game of musical chairs, albeit with a lot of money on the table for the winners, writes Conor Pope.

Electricity customers to foot €5bn bill for offshore grid: Homes and business face a bill of at least €5 billion for the new network needed to run electricity from planned offshore wind farms to customers, according to a paper issued by regulators on Thursday.

An Irish stonemason: ‘I want to upskill homeowners to carry out some of the work themselves’: “I’m a sixth-generation stonemason. I was fortunate enough to learn from my mother. She was a letter cutter, so from an early age, I was running around graveyards and watching her.”

