McEntee defends gardaí after clashes with protesters at Wicklow site earmarked for asylum seekers

People have the right to protest but not to stop property owners having lawful work carried out on their own premises, Helen McEntee has said in the wake of clashes between gardaí and protesters at a site in Newtownmountkennedy on Thursday evening.

Gardaí remained overnight at Trudder House, where six people were arrested on Thursday evening during the clashes involving protesters who object to plans to accommodate international protection applicants at the location.

Speaking on Newstalk on Friday morning, the Minister for Justice said “we all respect the right of people to protest, and protest peacefully but they do not have the right to prevent someone from entering their property, people going to work or from developing a site that they own”.

She said gardaí would always try to maintain order by consent and “we value the fact that the gardaí know how to judge a situation and how to respond effectively. When you have gardaí doing their job and helping to clear a site so people can go on to it but then coming under attack, then they have to respond and that is exactly what happened last night”.

The protesters, however, accused gardaí of using heavy-handed tactics as they sought to facilitate the entry of workers to the site in Newtownmountkennedy which the Department of Integration has been considering using for 20 eight-person tents.

In a statement, the protesters said what had happened was “a disgrace and should never have happened” but said the problem had been the Government had “bullied the people of Newtown to force a hugely unpopular immigration policy on them”. The described the behaviour of the gardaí as what might be expected in “a police state”.

In a detailed statement issued late on Thursday evening, however, An Garda Síochána said its members had been the subject of both verbal and physical abuse over the course of the day and missiles, including rocks, were thrown at them during the evening.

It said three Garda cars had been damaged, with windows broken and tyres slashed, a number of fires were lit and an axe had been recovered at the site.

The six arrested, reported to be four men, a woman and a minor, are said to have been held overnight. An Garda Síochána could not confirm on Friday morning whether they were to be charged. The force said it would issue an update over the course of the morning.

Those detained had been arrested for alleged offences under the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, 1994 and were taken to stations in Wicklow.

In its statement, the force said about 50 gardaí, including members of the public order unit, had been at the site late on Thursday evening and that “as the situation has intensified, members of An Garda Síochána used force to defend themselves as part of an escalated response to the situation.

“The use of force included the use of incapacitant spray and deployment of public order gardaí in public order helmets and shields,” it said.

An Garda Síochána said it “respects the right for citizens to exercise their constitutional rights” but that “this right does not extend to breaches of criminal law, the interference with the rights of other citizens to carry out their daily activities, or to attack members of An Garda Síochána”.

“Any Garda activity in relation to evolving events involves a graduated policing response taking into account relevant legislation and public safety, with enforcement as a last resort,” it said.

“An Garda Síochána is also aware of misinformation and disinformation being spread in relation to this ongoing incident.”

Videos of the clashes were posted on social media and Gript media’s Fatima Gunning said she was among those sprayed with incapacitant despite, she said, having identified herself as a reporter.

The protesters were critical of the workers arriving to work on the site wearing balaclavas.

It is understood that the intention had been to place 20 eight-person tents at the Trudder House site, which has been targeted for protests since its intended use as accommodation first became public six weeks ago.

A fire at the location in the early hours of April 14th had to be extinguished by the fire brigade.

Protesters have claimed the site is unsuitable for the provision of accommodation to more than 150 people, say resources in the town are already overstretched and suggest the building, which has previously served as a school and HSE facility, cannot, under the terms of a trust, be used for anything other than health or educational purposes.

A meeting between the gardaí, the developer and local objectors had been scheduled for Monday, they have said.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach said: “The Taoiseach condemns the attacks on An Garda Síochána last night.

“The gardaí are charged with upholding the laws of the land and they should be supported in doing so. This is a country of laws. Attacks on gardaí should be condemned by all.”