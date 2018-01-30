Man City break club transfer record to sign Aymeric Laporte

French central defender joins Pep Guardiola’s side from Athletic Bilbao for €65 million
Manchester City have signed Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao for €65 million. Photo: Vincent West/Reuters

Manchester City have signed the central defender Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao.

The Premier League leaders met the 23-year-old’s £57.2m (€65m) release clause last week in a deal which makes him City’s record signing. They paid £55m (€62.5m) for Kevin De Bruyne in 2015.

Laporte has been with Athletic since 2012. He has played for various of France’s age-group teams and was called into the senior squad last year but did not get game time.

“I am very happy to be here,” said Laporte. “City are a club with a lot of ambition and they are one of the best teams in Europe. I am looking forward to working under Pep Guardiola and trying to help the club to achieve success. It means a lot that the club have shown faith in me and I am excited to get started.”

Laporte, who has agreed a deal to join City until 2023, becomes Pep Guardiola’s sixth signing of the season.

“We have assessed defensive options and he is a player we have admired for a long time,” said Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football. “With his quality and ability to play out from the back, we feel Aymeric will fit in perfectly with Pep Guardiola’s playing style.”

