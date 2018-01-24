James McCarthy says ‘operation went well’ following double leg break

Everton midfielder James McCarthy has announced that surgery on his broken leg has been successful. The Republic of Ireland international suffered compound fractures to his tibia and fibia in a challenge involving Salomon Rondon during last Saturday’s Premier League clash against West Brom at Goodison Park.

Rondon was left in tears on the pitch after seeing the extent of the sickening injury, which was completely accidental, and later said he was “absolutely devastated”.

McCarthy, 27, will miss the rest of the season but has posted a social media update of himself in good spirits in hospital.

McCarthy wrote on Instagram: “Just a quick message to say that my operation went well, thanks to all the staff involved! And a big thanks to all my family, friends and Olivia. Also cheers for all the messages, I appreciate it.”

The message was accompanied with a picture of McCarthy smiling in bed.

West Brom responded with a tweet saying: “Great news.”

McCarthy’s Everton and Republic of Ireland team-mate Séamus Coleman, who made his return to action with the Everton U23s on Tuesday night, has also offered words of encouragement.

Coleman told the club’s website, www.evertonfc.com: “It was obviously heartbreaking for me to see. That’s nothing to do with my own injury – it’s because he is a very close friend. He is someone I really admire and it wasn’t nice to see.

“James will be back from it. Now I want to go out there every week and do as well as I possibly can to show James that he will be back and he will be fine.”