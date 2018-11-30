Ballybrack volunteer who made ‘dead player’ claim leaves club

League censures team for bringing game into disrepute over fake claim about Spaniard
Fernando Nuno La Fuente said he found it “funny” to see his own death reported “because, basically, I’m not dead”.

Fernando Nuno La Fuente said he found it “funny” to see his own death reported “because, basically, I’m not dead”.

 

The Leinster Senior League has sanctioned Dublin football club Ballybrack for bringing the game into disrepute for falsely reporting the death of a player to have an away fixture postponed.

The individual at the Dublin club who issued the false report about Spanish player Fernando Nuno La Fuente has also been sanctioned for bringing the game into disrepute, the league said.

In order to postpone a weekend game against Arklow, Ballybrack FC announced that Spanish native Fernando Nuno La Fuente, who had played with the club when he lived in Dublin, had died in a car accident last Thursday evening when he was in fact alive and well in Galway.

The league confirmed that the volunteer at Ballybrack who put out the false statement claiming that the Spaniard had died was no longer working with the south Co Dublin club.

In a statement after a disciplinary meeting with Ballybrack on Thursday night, the league said the club’s officials “admitted to not grasping the full impact of the incident, where they failed to fulfill a fixture against Arklow Town FC and they apologised for their part in that.”

Ballybrack FC were “open and transparent regarding an error made by a volunteer who no longer works with the club after he was removed from the senior team committee last Tuesday,” the league said.

“The league have ruled that sanctions, which match FAI rules, have been imposed on Ballybrack FC for failing to fulfill the fixture,” the statement said.

The club accepted all sanctions handed down by the league, which stopped short of removing the club from the league altogether.

Correspondence between the league and club would remain private, the league said, and it appealed to the media and the general public “to respect the privacy of the former club volunteer involved in the incident, who made an error that they had privately apologised for”.

Mr LaFuente told RTÉ this week that he found it “funny” to see his own death reported “because, basically, I’m not dead”. The club had contacted him, he said, before the false report to warn him that he might hear reports that he was involved in an accident.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.