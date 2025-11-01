League of Ireland previews: Shelbourne play St Pat’s Athletic with European football in sight

On a final day of reckoning, remarkably, there isn’t one dead-rubber match across the last series of games of this Premier Division season.

While Shamrock Rovers’ championship and Cork City’s automatic relegation have been decided, the other eight teams jostle for final positioning with something at stake for each of them.

With European qualification secured, Derry City travel to Cork possibly needing a result with their current second place not yet secured as they sit two points ahead of Shelbourne.

Finishing second would bring a Europa League place, and with it guaranteed additional Uefa prize money of €375,000 as it comes with a parachute into the Conference League, though only should Shamrock Rovers beat Cork City in the FAI Cup final to complete a coveted first double in 38 years.

To oust Derry, third-placed Shelbourne, who have also already secured their place in Europe next year, will target beating St Patrick’s Athletic in a Dublin derby at Tolka Park in perhaps the game of the day.

St Patrick’s Athletic currently lie fourth but will need a result, potentially a win, to remain there as Drogheda United, in sixth, and fifth-placed Bohemians meet at Sullivan and Lambe Park also very much in the mix for fourth place. Only goal difference separates all three.

Whoever finishes fourth must then hope that Cork City don’t shock Shamrock Rovers in the cup final if they are to get Europe.

“There are clear parameters,” said St Patrick’s manager Stephen Kenny. “We know exactly what’s expected – we have to win.

“That’s the objective and we’ll be absolutely determined to try and achieve that.

“Shelbourne have done really well recently. They had a great win against Bohemians and have scored some late winners in recent times.

“We will have to be at our absolute best and put in a performance that’s required to get the win that we need.

“We are not relying on results elsewhere. We know what we have to do. We have to give everything of ourselves.”

It’s a similar picture at the opposite end of the table with only goal difference separating the three sides – Galway United, Sligo Rovers and Waterford – vying to avoid the relegation playoff place.

Sligo may need at least a draw at Tallaght Stadium, ahead of Shamrock Rovers receiving the championship trophy for a fifth time in six years.

“The players and staff have worked extremely hard all year,” said Sligo head coach John Russell. “Since the midseason break we’ve been on a great run and we want to finish with a top performance against the league champions.

“We know it’s a tough test, but we all have huge belief in our group of players and I know our fans do too, given the numbers that follow us away from the Showgrounds.”

Second bottom with the worst goal difference, Waterford will need to beat Galway, who only need a point, at the RSC to escape, should Sligo get a result in Dublin 24.

Tomorrow, Bray Wanderers meet Treaty United in the First Division play-off final to decide who faces the ninth-placed side in the Premier Division in the promotion/relegation playoff.

Saturday’s Fixtures (4.30pm)

Premier Division

Cork City v Derry City

Drogheda United v Bohemians

Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers

Shelbourne v St Patrick’s Athletic

Waterford v Galway United

Sunday (3pm)

First Division Playoff final

Bray Wanderers v Treaty United (Athlone Town Stadium)