Evan Ferguson likely to miss Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Hungary

Striker Evan Ferguson risks missing the Republic of Ireland's decisive World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Hungary due to injury. Photograph: Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images

Evan Ferguson’s latest ankle injury is likely to rule him out of the Republic of Ireland’s final World Cup qualifiers at home to Portugal on November 13th and against Hungary in Budapest three days later.

Ireland sit third in Group F, one point behind Hungary in the play-off spot and six points adrift of Portugal.

Ferguson only turned 21 this month but the Ireland striker has struggled with ankle, knee and patellar tendon issues since breaking into the Brighton and Hove Albion first team in December 2022.

Sent on a season long loan to Roma, Ferguson has yet to score for the Giallorossi although he has three goals in Ireland’s four World Cup qualifiers.

His first start since the Rome derby on September 21st, against Parma last Wednesday, lasted just seven minutes due to a heavy challenge by Argentinian defender Lautaro Valentí.

Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini had flagged Ferguson’s “serious ankle injury” before the Parma game.

“Ferguson had an issue with his ankle,” said Gasperini after the 2-1 victory. “He had had pain for the last few weeks. It was a big knock, perhaps a sprain, so he was no longer able to stay on the pitch.”

Reports in the Italian media put his recovery time at two weeks.

Besides Troy Parrott’s return to form after a knee injury, with the Dubliner bringing his tally to 13 goals in 11 games for his Dutch club AZ Alkmaar, Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has a mounting absentee list in advance of his squad announcement on Thursday.

Matt Doherty recovered from wrist surgery to captain Wolverhampton Wanderers against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, but only lasted 19 minutes before being forced off with a knee injury.

With Robbie Brady still injured and Ryan Manning suspended, Hallgrímsson could attend Dundee United’s trip to Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts on Sunday to run the rule over uncapped left back Will Ferry.

Jayson Molumby is suspended for Portugal’s visit to Dublin while injured quartet Will Smallbone, Jason Knight, Bosun Lawal and Sammie Szmodics are unlikely to be available.

“On the mend after a minor knee operation,” posted Szmodics on social media. “Thank you for all the supportive messages. Also thanks for the keyboard warriors that know more about my life and my situation than I do!”

Szmodics missed Ireland’s defeat to Armenia in September and both games in the October window through injury.

“The last two weeks have been nothing shy of ridiculous,” he added, “the amount of hate messages me and my family have received over the recent international football concerns.

“Injury comes with playing games and rest is so important otherwise things like this happen. Question my ability and performance but never my professionalism.”

Meanwhile, the Ireland women’s team will play Hungary in a friendly in Marbella on November 29th.

“This game will not be open to the general public,” said the FAI in a statement.