Antonio Conte agrees terms with Internazionale

Former Juventus and Chelsea boss returns to Serie A to replace Spalletti at San Siro

Fabrizio Romano

Antonio Conte is set to take over at Inter Milan in the summer. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

Antonio Conte has agreed terms with Inter to take over as their new manager in the summer. The former Juventus manager, who has not worked since leaving Chelsea in 2018, will sign a three or four-year contract soon to replace Luciano Spalletti.

Several other European clubs, including PSG and Bayern Munich, had shown an interest in Conte but the 49-year-old was keen for a return to Italian club football and fancied the challenge of making Inter title contenders again.

Conte worked closely together with the Inter CEO, Beppe Marotta, when the two were at Juventus between 2011 and 2014, winning three consecutive Serie A titles together.

Inter are currently fourth in the league with one game to go and are expected to clinch the final Champions League place. They are one point ahead of Milan in fifth after losing 4-1 to Napoli on Sunday, and face Empoli at home on Sunday while their city rivals play SPAL away.

Conte left Chelsea at the end of the 2017-18 season after winning the league in his first season and the FA Cup in his second campaign. His second year at Stamford Bridge was marred by constant clashes with the hierarchy over the club’s transfer policy and it came as no surprise when he was sacked a year before his contract ended. - Guardian

