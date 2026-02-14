Ireland v Italy live updates: Follow the action from second round of the Six Nations

Ireland 0, Italy 0

Anthems done and dusted, we’re up and running. Light a candle.

Matt Williams has a message for Irish supporters in the Aviva Stadium today: “Stop constantly getting up to buy pints during play, keep your entitled arses on the seats and help create an atmosphere that will empower the team to display the energy, positive body language and physicality that were non-existent in Paris.”

That’s them told.

Moaning suggests Ireland is a nation deluded about its rugby reality

Okay, the teams are out.

We have no end of reading for you before the game - and some of it will do nothing for your nerves. Like Gerry reminiscing about Ireland’s 2013 defeat by Italy.

Rome revisited: A look back at Ireland's infamous 2013 defeat to Italy

And John O’Sullivan telling us how the Italians can cause us no little pain today. Thanks John.

Key areas where Italy can target Ireland in Saturday's Aviva Stadium clash

Peter O’Mahony is making his Virgin Media punditry debut today. He’s not convinced he’ll enjoy it, so he might well return to his gardening if today proves to be a grind.

Hollie Davidson giving Fiji's Setareki Turagacoke a yellow card during their Autumn Series game against Ireland in 2024. Photograph: Ben Brady/INPHO

Hollie Davidson will make history at the Aviva Stadium today when she becomes the first woman to referee a men’s Six Nations game. Donald McRae spoke to her earlier in the week about her journey through the sport.

Hollie Davidson: 'The stuff shouted from the sidelines was ridiculous – all the classics'

Unsurprisingly, after their 18-15 win over Scotland in round one, Italian coach Gonzalo Quesada has stuck with his winning formula, making just one enforced change to his team. Juan Ignacio Brex asked to be excused from the trip to Dublin for family reasons, which have not ​been disclosed, so Lorenzo Pani comes in at fullback to allow Leonardo Marin switch to centre.

Italy stay with winning formula for Six Nations clash with Ireland

Good afternoon, how are the nerves?

Later today, at 4.40 to be exact, Scotland and England square up in Murrayfield, but there’s a fair chance your focus will on the Aviva Stadium at 2.10 when Ireland take on Italy.

After that less than pleasant trip to Paris for the Six Nations’ opener, Andy Farrell made six changes to his side with Ulster pair Robert Baloucoune and Cormac Izuchukwu all set for their Six Nations debuts and Munster lock Edwin Edogbo, named among the replacements, likely to make his international debut.

Farrell wasn’t shy about making some big decisions, among them leaving Josh van der Flier out of his match-day 23 and dropping Tadhg Beirne and Jamison Gibson-Park to the bench.

Gerry Thornley takes you through the team…..

Ireland ring the changes for Six Nations visit of Italy as Josh van der Flier left out of squad

… and he heard from Farrell on his selection, the coach confident that “this is the right time” for the likes of Baloucoune, Izuchukwu and Edogbo to get their chance.

'This is the right time': Farrell puts faith in much-changed Ireland team to see off Italy

Teams:

IRELAND: Jamie Osborne; Robert Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Cormac Izuchukwu, Caelan Doris (capt), Jack Conan.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Tom O’Toole, Tadhg Furlong, Edwin Edogbo, Tadhg Beirne, Nick Timoney, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jack Crowley.

ITALY: Lorenzo Pani; Louis Lynagh, Tommaso Menoncello, Leonardo Marin; Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Alessandro Fusco; Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Simone Ferrari; Niccolo Cannone, Andrea Zambonin; Michele Lamaro (capt), Manuel Zuliani, Lorenzo Cannone.

Replacements: Tommaso di Bartolomeo, Mirco Spagnolo, Muhamed Hasa, Federico Ruzza, Riccardo Favretto, David Odiase, Alessandro Garbisi, Paolo Odogwu.