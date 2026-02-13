Tottenham agree deal to make Igor Tudor interim manager until end of season

Tottenham have reached an agreement for Igor Tudor to become their interim manager until the end of the season, leaving the door open for Mauricio Pochettino to return this summer.

The club turned to Tudor after making checks on the former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic and the former RB Leizpig manager Marco Rose. The former Croatia international has been out of work since he left Juventus in October after the Serie A club went eight games without a win.

Spurs, who are in a fight to stay in the Premier League after a dismal run, have been working through their list of candidates since sacking Thomas Frank this week. They did not want to commit to a long-term appointment and looked for a short-term hire capable of making an instant impact. It is felt that Tudor’s record fits the bill. The former Juventus defender has had spells at Hajduk Split, Paok, Karabukspor, Galatasaray, Udinese, Verona and Marseille, as well as an 11-game stint with Lazio.

The desire to bring an interim will be interpreted as Spurs looking to keep the position open for Pochettino should their former manager indicate he is ready for an emotional reunion. Pochettino, who had five excellent years in N17 before his dismissal in November 2019, is off the market because he will take charge of the US at this summer’s World Cup.

But the Argentinian could be available after the tournament and has flirted with the idea of resuming his relationship with Spurs on multiple occasions. He remains a fan favourite and had his name chanted during Frank’s final game – the 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle on Tuesday. It seems that Pochettino managing Chelsea during the 2023-24 season will not be held against him by Spurs supporters.

There are no guarantees and Spurs will need a shortlist. The desire to bring in an interim ruled out Roberto De Zerbi – the Italian wants a break after leaving Marseille this week – but the former Brighton manager will be a candidate this summer. Spurs have also been linked with Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and Fulham’s Marco Silva.

Tudor will have a shot at earning the job on a permanent basis if he proves a success. The 47-year-old’s task is to lift Spurs away from danger. They are five points above the bottom three before they host Arsenal in Tudor’s first game next Sunday. The first-team squad have been given until Monday off, with Spurs not in action this weekend after their exit from the FA Cup last month, but their new manager will be in place when they return.

Spurs will hope that Tudor can lift the mood in the dressingroom and calm the unrest in the stands. Frank struggled to win over supporters and players before leaving after eight months. The atmosphere at home games has been mutinous.

Tudor will have to deal with a huge injury list. Frank, who left after a run of two wins from 17 league games, could not call upon the injured James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski this season. Mohammed Kudus and Richarlison are other notable absentees in attack and Wilson Odobert sustained a serious knee injury this week. Cristian Romero, the captain, has spoken out against the Spurs hierarchy and is serving a four-game ban after his red card during last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester United.

Discussions with Tudor moved swiftly. It is understood that Terzic, who has interest from La Liga for the summer, is keen to find a permanent role. Robbie Keane, the former Spurs striker, was not prepared to leave his role as the Ferencvaros manager to take a caretaker job. - Guardian