Man appears in court charged with Belfast murder

A man charged with murder told police he acted in self defence, a court heard on Saturday.

Belfast Magistrates Court also heard that Isaac Koko (32) told police that both he and his alleged victim, Ahmed Abdi, had consumed “a large amount of alcohol and cocaine”.

Appearing in the dock Koko, with an address on the Cromwell Road in the south of the city, confirmed he understood the single charge against him, namely the murder of Abdi (33) on February 11th this year.

None of the alleged background was disclosed in court but giving evidence, Det Insp Jack Kelly said he believed he could connect Koko to the offence.

Koko’s defence solicitor confirmed he was not challenging the connection and that he was not applying for bail.

He asked the senior investigator whether Koko “spoke freely” during his police interviews?

“Yes,” Kelly replied, “the defendant gave a full account across five interviews.”

The officer agreed that Koko had answered all questions and that “he raised a defence of self defence” while also admitting that both he and Abdi had been taking drink and drugs.

Applying for legal aid, the solicitor confirmed that Koko is an asylum seeker and as there was no application for bail, District Judge Amanda Henderson remanded him in custody, adjourning the case to March 10th.