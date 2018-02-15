Alex McLeish set to be confirmed as new Scotland manager

Former boss has been out of work since a spell with Egyptian side Zamalek in 2016

Ewan Murray

Alex McLeish is set to be appointed as Scotland manager on a deal until 2020. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

Alex McLeish is set to be appointed as Scotland manager on a deal until 2020. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

 

Alex McLeish will be unveiled as the Scotland manager for a second time on Friday, the 59-year-old having agreed a deal until 2020 as the successor to Gordon Strachan.

The Scottish FA’s refusal to extend Strachan’s contract beyond the end of a failed World Cup qualifying campaign led to a strong pursuit of Michael O’Neill, which ultimately fell short as he opted to remain with Northern Ireland.

McLeish had always been perfectly vocal about a willingness to manage the Scots again; he did likewise in 2007 before moving to Birmingham City. Discussions with Scottish FA board members on Wednesday evening led to contract negotiations on Thursday, which were swiftly concluded. A statement on Friday morning will be followed by a media conference.

Walter Smith was briefly courted by the association but withdrew from the running after becoming frustrated at a failure to arrange a meeting. Despite widespread calls to interview Steve Clarke, who has enjoyed stunning success in the short-term at Kilmarnock, McLeish had the firm support of the Scottish FA’s president Alan McRae and vice-president Rod Petrie.

McLeish, who has been out of work since a spell with Egyptian league side Zamalek in 2016, will be charged with ending a Scottish wait for a major finals appearance which stretches back to 1998. The Scottish FA, meanwhile, must now step up the hunt for a chief executive after the sudden departure of Stewart Regan.

Guardian services

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.