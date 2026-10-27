Fleetwood fantasy sinks Arsenal on penalties

Carabao Cup: Fleetwood 1 (Loupali-Bi 21) Arsenal 1 (Gyökeres 50) – Fleetwood win 5-3 on penalties

It’s more than 20 years since Arsenal played at Highbury, but their trip to League Two Fleetwood – and a stadium of the same name – did not bring back fond memories as they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup on penalties.

Aaron Loupalo-Bi and Viktor Gyökeres exchanged goals in normal time, but Arsenal were unable to find a winner, despite being the dominant force, as Fleetwood battled to the end. Goalkeeper Jay Lynch held his nerve to save from Bruno Guimarães in the shoot-out before Northern Irish 19-year-old Conor Haughey scored the winner to bring about a delirious pitch invasion.

Fleetwood wanted to turn the occasion into a party, with pyrotechnics galore set off before the match, sending an acrid red mist across the pitch. Once the whistle went, however, the fun quickly ended as a drone flying above the pitch forced referee Michael Salisbury to halt play.

The teams had to stay warm in the chilly conditions, passing balls around while officials tried to rectify the situation. Fleetwood staff looked angry that their moment in the limelight was being blighted by the incident. After six minutes, officials called the players to the touchline and spoke to both manager before restarting play following a chat with a member of the local constabulary, concluding the chant of “Who’s the wanker with the drone?”. All good knockabout stuff.

Another Northern Irishman, 18-year-old Ceadach O’Neill, was given a debut by Mikel Arteta, eager to see how the teenager and his team-mates would react to the swirling winds on the Fylde coast. The striker is already a full international, with four caps to his name. If the newbie was an indication this competition is used for development, then starting Kai Havertz and Gyökeres showed there was no ambition for a shock.

Martin Zubimendi played in the World Cup final three months ago, and with such quality in midfield it was unsurprising that Arsenal dominated the early possession but without threatening the Fleetwood goal. It allowed confidence to grow among the home ranks as they played direct football to unsettle the visitors.

If Arteta wanted to test his youngsters then Marli Salmon’s naivety was shown up by Loupalo-Bi, on loan from Fulham. He has been learning his trade in the fourth tier this season and put into practice the skills of how to use his body against a defender, spinning and holding off the 17-year-old before slotting under Illan Meslier to bring lift-off for the second time of the night.

Aaron Loupalo-Bi celebrates scoring Fleetwood's first goal. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

It resulted in a Fleetwood invitation for Arsenal to break them down. Sitting deep and happy to challenge the Gunners to do something different, they were predictable and could not find the requisite gaps against a disciplined and organised defence. The closest Arsenal came to an equaliser before the break concluded with Havertz heading over a Max Dowman cross from close range when he should have done better.

Arteta sent Arsenal out early, with Martin Ødegaard and Ben White coming on in an attempt to turn things around. The Norwegian was instructed to get on the ball as much as possible and provide greater urgency to a sluggish performance. Ødegaard was the instigator from quarterback, providing a coherence previously absent.

It was, however, O’Neill, with Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill watching on from the stands, who created the leveller. He showed skill on the left wing before darting in a cross which Gyökeres was able to bundle home, calming the irritated Arteta and enthusing the travelling fans.

Arsenal were on top and Fleetwood did not know how to react to stop the waves of attacks. Ødegaard’s intelligence in possession brought invention not seen before the break, as the visitors showed their class to open up the Cod Army regularly. Havertz failed to convert two good chances in the box but more would come.

With 25 minutes to go, Eberechi Eze was introduced to add to the considerable array of attacking talent on display for Arsenal, who were aiming to overwhelm Fleetwood.

Conor Haughey scores the winning penalty against Arsenal. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

Matt Lawlor’s side continued to hold firm, defending deep but with conviction. They had been robust throughout, which had clearly agitated Dowman, who was sent off with five minutes to go. The 16-year-old caused a melee on the touchline after kicking out at Harrison Neal, the nominated enforcer, and quickly accepted his fate, although it looked harsh.

As the clock ticked past 90 minutes, White thought he had won it but Lynch produced an incredible save to keep it out, following up with a similar feat from Gyökeres in injury time.

It allowed the goalkeeper to get in the mood for penalties, where he would become one of the heroes. – Guardian