Southampton launch internal review into Middlesbrough spying allegations

Southampton fans make light of the spying allegations made against their club during the first leg of their playoff semi-final with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Southampton have confirmed they have launched an internal review into allegations that one of their analysts spied on a Middlesbrough training session.

Southampton, who host Boro in their playoff semi-final second leg on Tuesday, have asked for “the full context to be established before conclusions are drawn” after the English Football League charged the club with misconduct on the eve of their first-leg draw.

An independent disciplinary commission will determine any punishment, with potential sanctions ranging from a fine to expulsion from the playoffs.

Boro, who believe they caught a member of Southampton’s backroom staff on their premises last Thursday, 48 hours before the first leg that finished 0-0, are adamant Saints should not receive a financial penalty in the event they are found guilty.

Southampton have not accepted or denied the allegations but the chief executive, Phil Parsons, said in a statement released on Tuesday: “The club is fully co-operating with the EFL and the disciplinary commission, whilst also undertaking an internal review to ensure that all facts and context are properly understood.

“Given the intensity of the fixture schedule and the short turnaround between matches, we have requested time to complete that process thoroughly and responsibly. We understand the discussion and speculation that has followed over recent days, but we also believe it is important that the full context is established before conclusions are drawn.”

Parsons added: “Having spent a significant amount of time around this football club, I know the character of the people within it. The togetherness shown by players, staff and supporters throughout this season has been a huge part of the progress we have made, and I am confident that spirit will remain unchanged ... our focus now turns fully to this evening’s game.” – Guardian