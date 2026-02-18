Arsenal suffer new blow in title race after late equaliser boosts Wolves

Premier League: Wolves 2 (Bueno 61, Calafiori OG 90+4) Arsenal 2 (Saka 5, Hincapié 56)

If you want to have an impact on your Premier League debut, then denting the title hopes of currently the best team in the land is not a bad way of doing it. Tom Edozie came off the bench to hammer in an injury-time shot which Riccardo Calafiori forced into his own net for the Wolves equaliser to punish Arsenal on a regrettable night.

Bukayo Saka and Piero Hincapié thought they had earned the victory for Arsenal against the league’s worst team, only for Hugo Bueno to reduce the deficit with a stunning strike, before Edozie made a name for himself with the help of the Arsenal defender.

Often games against mediocre teams in poor conditions are, in cliched circles, a good test of a potential champion. With the rain swirling in an arctic wind, Arsenal rightly did not look concerned by their rock-bottom opposition, controlling the ball in the early stages. Saka, moving into a more central role as a No 10, further proved his versatility with a smart run and then a header to score from a Declan Rice cross.

With five at the back and Adam Armstrong leading the line Wolves were not an attacking force, instead leaving 10 men behind the ball. They were passive in their play, drawing Arsenal on to them with a second looking inevitable, but like the temperature, the Gunners’ performance was dipping. Noni Madueke, not popular in these parts for calling the city “shit”, tested José Sá, who spilt his shot before the danger was removed with Gabriel Martinelli lurking.

It was not a contest, Arsenal proceeded to have the vast majority of possession to keep Molineux subdued in the freezing temperatures. Madueke and Saka rotated roles between the centre and wings, possibly in an attempt to stay warm during static periods of play. There was no pressure on anyone in red, giving Rice and Martin Zubimendi time to pick their passes.

Wolves failed to have a single shot in the opening half-hour, which was not to the surprise of many considering it was a match consisting of the worst attack against the best defence. As the rain turned to snow, the home support started to appreciate the resistance shown to keep the deficit at one. The substitute, Tolu Arokodare, won a grappling contest with William Saliba to give hope that there was some fight among the Wolves ranks.

It was upon Arsenal to quell the resurgence, which was more evident in the stands than on the pitch. For so long they had enjoyed a straightforward night but there was more aggression in the Wolves play as the break approached and Arsenal were beginning to lose duels and have their attacks stifled.

Bukayo Saka in action for Arsenal. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

A lot of Arsenal’s approach was coming down their right but Hugo Bueno was providing a test for Madueke’s quick fit. The winger provided a collection of twists and turns but they never brought him the space desire to put in a fitting cross, causing the isolated Viktor Gyökeres to ponder if wearing short sleeves was the correct choice, even for a Scandinavian.

It was up to Arsenal to increase the tempo and turn the match from a battle to something more akin to a procession. Rice gave an indicator of the problems faced by the visitors as he was forced to change to long sleeves at half-time to negate the effects of the cold on his arms.

After barely having a kick in the match, Armstrong reminded Arsenal they were in a match with a smart turn and rising shot which went over the bar. It was a sign of an intent that had been lacking on both sides but increased the noise inside Molineux, as supporters on all sides acknowledged their heroes needed them.

Arsenal were forced into action and it took something a bit different. Hincapié moved up from left-back to get between the Wolves defenders, allowing him to reach a precise pass from Gabriel Magalhães into the channel before slotting past Sá for his first Arsenal goal. The assistant referee belatedly put his flag up, only for the video assistant referee to overrule him, giving the away end a second excuse to get warm.

If that was supposed to kill the game off no one told Hugo Bueno, who popped up on the right wing. He cut in and struck a curling shot into the top corner, much to the surprise of everyone.

There was a concern for Arsenal when Saka limped off in the second half after a promising night in a new role. He was able to walk off and sit on the bench, alleviating fears that it was a serious problem.

Things however got much worse for the Gunners, whose own failings cost them. Mikel Arteta knew the value of securing the win, spending the night animated on the touchline in his soaking coat, ignoring the worsening conditions, which became unbearable when Edozie rattled the post and Calafiori punished himself and team-mates. – Guardian