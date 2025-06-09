Talk of Thomas Frank moving to Tottenham won’t distract Nathan Collins from task in hand

Ireland captain Nathan Collins and his new team-mate at Brentford, Caoimhín Kelleher, are braced for a preseason without their club manager Thomas Frank.

The Danish coach is being linked to the vacancy at Tottenham Hotspur after the Europa League champions sacked Ange Postecoglou.

“Every time I turn on the TV, I see it,” admitted Collins in advance of the friendly in Luxembourg. “Can’t get away from it, unfortunately. I have my own problems with the game tomorrow, staying fit and looking after myself – I haven’t taken too much of an interest.”

Reportedly, Frank has a release clause, believed to be around £10 million (€12 million), to break a contract that runs until 2027, with that figure expected to rise if back room staff at Brentford follow the 51-year-old to north London.

Liverpool sold Kelleher to Brentford last week for an initial £12.5 million (€15 million), rising to £18 million (€21 million) based on performance-related add-ons.

“We have been joking about [Frank’s possible departure],” said Collins. “But he is all right. Brentford is a good club and whatever happens they will have a plan. There are good people in the back room plan, so there will be a plan. If he stays, even better. We can only see what happens.”

Collins, who was the only outfield player to play every minute of the Premier League’s 38-match season in 2024/25, was previously asked by club officials about Kelleher’s character.

“A few people asked me what he was like, obviously I spoke highly of him, I’m not going to lie. But no, listen he done it all himself, he’s shown what he can do on the highest level of football for Liverpool.

“I am looking forward to it, I get on really well with him here, he shows his qualities as a ’keeper as well. But it will be even better when we can train together every day and build our relationship a bit more, on and off the field, to help Brentford and Ireland as well. I am buzzing for him, it’s a great move for him and he deserves to be a No 1 at a club.”

[ Caoimhín Kelleher signs for Brentford from Liverpool in deal worth up to €21mOpens in new window ]

On Ireland facing Portugal in the World Cup qualifiers in Lisbon on October 11th and Dublin on November 13th, Collins said he did not learn anything new from Sunday’s Nations League final win over Spain.

“We didn’t need to see last night to know how good Portugal are. We know how good their squad is, their depth of players is unbelievable, but if we can do what we can control and the manager wants from us we will create our own problems against Portugal.

“We’re a completely different team to Spain and will create completely different problems and defend a different way. We’ll frustrate them in ways that they won’t like. We know the standard and how good they’ll be but they have to know how tough a game it will be for them against us.”