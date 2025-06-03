Soccer

Caoimhín Kelleher’s Cork club Ringmahon Rangers set for €3m windfall from Brentford move

Irish goalkeeper expected to join London club from Liverpool for reported £12.5m initial fee

Caoimhín Kelleher joined Liverpool from Ringmahon Rangers in 2015. Photograph: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Tue Jun 03 2025 - 13:47

Caoimhín Kelleher’s move to Brentford will spell a €3 million pay-day for his former Cork club Ringmahon Rangers.

Kelleher is set to move to the west London club from Liverpool for a reported initial fee of £12.5 million (€15 million).

The payment to Ringmahon would be on account of a 20 per cent sell-on clause negotiated by the club when Kelleher first joined Liverpool in 2015.

The sum, which could rise based on performance-related add-ons – which could increase the transfer fee to £18 million (€21 million) – would mark the largest sell-on sum ever received by an Irish club.

The 26-year-old attended a medical at Brentford on Monday, following which confirmation of his move is expected.

