Katie McCabe’s Arsenal beaten 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium in first leg of semi-final against Olympique Lyonnais

Katie McCabe during the first leg of Arsenal's Champions League semi-final against Olympique Lyonnais on Saturday. Photograph: Paul Harding/Getty Images.

It’s almost two decades since any Republic of Ireland internationals got their hands on winners’ medals in Europe’s primary club competition – Emma Byrne, Ciara Grant and Yvonne Tracy being part of the Arsenal squad that beat Sweden’s Umea over two legs in what was then called the Uefa Women’s Cup, now the Champions League.

The wait could go on after Katie McCabe’s Arsenal were beaten 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, in front of a crowd of 40,045, in the first leg of their semi-final against Olympique Lyonnais, the most successful side in the history of the competition. A Melchie Dumornay winner eight minutes from time leaves the London club with a fair old task when they play the return leg next Sunday in Lyon.

Chelsea’s task is even greater after they lost their first leg 4-1 away to reigning champions Barcelona, the odds now firmly stacked on May’s Lisbon final being a repeat of last year’s decider.

Meanwhile, five of McCabe’s Irish team-mates face a nerve-jangling conclusion to their club seasons with a place in the Women’s Super League up for grabs.

With just two games to go in the Championship Megan Campbell’s London City Lionesses lead Birmingham City, home of Louise Quinn, Lucy Quinn, Jamie Finn and Lily Agg, by two points after they both won at the weekend. Adding a touch more intrigue to their battle, they meet on the final day of the season.

Only two of the five played any part in those games, though, Finn and Agg absent through injury, Campbell and Lucy Quinn late substitutes, and Louise Quinn returning to the bench for Birmingham for the first time since October when she suffered a hip injury.

That’s good news for Republic of Ireland manager Carla Ward, not least while another of her centre-half options Caitlin Hayes continues to get little or no game time with Brighton. Her move from Celtic in January has thus far, proved less than productive.

Back home reigning champions Athlone Town and Galway United remain the Premier Division’s only unbeaten sides, Athlone coming from a goal down to beat Treaty United 3-1, while Galway beat Sligo Rovers by the same scoreline.

Shelbourne stay second after their 7-0 hammering of Cork City, but Shamrock Rovers dropped to sixth after losing 3-2 at home to Wexford. After a poor start to their season 2023 champions Peamount United picked up their second win in five games by beating bottom club DLR Waves 3-2.