Q&A: What does the French air traffic controller strike mean for flights from Ireland?

There are problems with French air traffic controllers again then?

Unfortunately, yes. They’ve downed tools again as part of what might seem like an annual summertime protest. This time they’re demanding better working conditions and an end to persistent understaffing, outdated equipment and what they say is a toxic management culture.

What’s the impact on travel?

It has had a pretty big one. Ryanair, for example, has had to cancel at least 170 flights, disrupting travel for more than 30,000 passengers. And multiple carriers from dozens of countries have been similarly impacted. It is likely that the plans of hundreds of thousands of people will be left up in the air as a result of the industrial action.

But it is only on Thursday, right?

Unfortunately, no. There’s also a strike planned tomorrow, on July 4th. Although, the slightly better news is that not all unions taking part in today’s action are involved on day two, so the impact might be slightly reduced.

Empty check-in desks inside Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport during a French air traffic controllers' strike. Photograph: EPA

What does it mean for flights from Ireland?

It is not good news. Multiple flights to France from Ireland have been cancelled, including flights operated by Ryanair to Paris Beauvais, Nice and Biarritz. Aer Lingus also said a limited number of flights to and from Paris and Nice have been impacted.

Does it just affect flights to and from French airports?

No. Flights from Ireland to other countries including Spain have been disrupted as their flight paths take them through French airspace.

[ What are my rights? Holiday flight delays, cancellations, denials or downgradesOpens in new window ]

Well, that is not good. What should I do?

The first thing – obviously – is to keep in touch with your airline. It is also worth keeping an eye of the your airport’s live arrivals and departures pages to get a sense of what is happening.

Damn, my flight has been cancelled. Where do I stand?

The slightly good news is that although you may have lost out on a day of your holiday, you have not lost any rights and your airline has an obligation to look after you – up to a point.

Okay, so, what are my rights?

Under EU Regulation 261, airlines must offer passengers affected by cancellations either a full refund, rerouting on the next available flight or at a later time that suits the passenger. If you opt for a refund, the airline’s responsibility to you ends there and then. If you ask to be put on the next available flight, the airline must provide care and assistance until you can be accommodated on an alternative flight.

Multiple carriers from dozens of countries have been impacted by the industrial action. Photograph: Alan Currie/ Getty Images

Care and assistance? What does that actually mean?

Well, if you are trying to get home an airline must cover meals and refreshments and, if necessary, the cost of hotel accommodation and transport between the hotel and the airport.

There’s no one from the airline at the airport and I can’t get through to their help desk. Who is going to pay for the hotel... and find me a hotel?

If you can’t make contact with the airline you will have to make your own reasonable arrangements and make sure to keep all receipts because you will need them to claim back the reasonable expenses.

Reasonable expenses? What does that mean?

The definition is pretty loose but if you stay in a modestly priced hotel and eat in modestly priced restaurants while you are waiting for the strike to end, then you will be able to claim that money back.

How do I claim back expenses incurred?

You will have to send copies (it is very important the original documentation is never sent in case it goes missing) of all receipts to the airlines on which they booked flights. Submissions should also include booking references, passenger names, original and new flight details.

If your flight has been cancelled, your airline has an obligation to look after you – up to a point. Photograph: EPA

And when should I get my money back?

If you haven’t got the money back within a month, you will have to take further action. This might see you lodging a complaint with the Irish Aviation Authority. But hopefully it won’t come to that.

I don’t think my flight is going to be cancelled, but it looks as though it is being delayed. Do I have any rights in this case?

You do. If you are facing a delay, the airline must also provide you with care and assistance. If you are left hanging around in an airport it must cover reasonable cost of meals and refreshments. If your flight is delayed by more than five hours, an airline must offer you the choice of continuing with your journey or a refund of the cost of your ticket.

[ Airline passengers face loss of key rights on compensation for flight delays in EUOpens in new window ]

Does my travel insurance cover this?

It is possible, but not likely. Most policies have a get-out clause and don’t cover industrial action.

What about compensation?

That seems likely. While you are entitled to a refund of the fair and expenses, given that the flights are being cancelled for reasons beyond any airline’s control, they will not have to compensate impacted passengers.

I have missed out on a night’s accommodation and I have a hired car waiting for me in France. Where do I stand?

It is absolutely essential you make contact with the car hire company immediately and let them know of the delay. Failure to do so might see them giving your car away. And you might not be entitled to any money back. Similarly you should contact the accommodation provider so they know you are not a no-show. You may be able to claim something back on your travel insurance but no airline will be liable to cover any losses in this regard.