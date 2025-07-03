‘A player you didn’t want to play against’: Liverpool’s Irish fans in shock at tragic death of Diogo Jota

Floral tributes at Anfield Stadium, home of Liverpool, in memory of Diogo Jota: Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland international John Aldridge has paid tribute to Liverpoool’s Portuguese striker Diogo Jota, who was killed in a car crash in Spain.

Aldridge said he was “absolutely devastated” at the death of Jota who was killed alongside his brother Andre Silva, a fellow professional footballer, when their car left the road in the north-western Spanish province of Zamora.

The football world has been stunned by the death of the Portuguese international, who scored 65 goals in 182 games for Liverpool and 14 in 49 for the Portuguese national team.

Jota has endeared himself to Liverpool fans since joining the club in 2020.

“I can’t say the way I feel at the moment I can’t get my head around it! It’s like a part of my family has passed away,” Aldridge posted on X.

“Absolutely gutted all our thoughts are with the family YNWA,” he added, referring to the anthem of the club’s supporters, You’ll Never Walk Along.

Diogo Jota joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, going on to make 182 appearances for the club. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Former Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill said he was “incredibly shocked to hear the awful news about Diogo Jota and his brother Andre”. He added: “Jota was a phenomenal talent in the prime of his career. Condolences to his family at this tragic time."

I can’t say the way I feel at the moment I can’t get my head around it!it’s like apart of my family has passed away,

Absolutely gutted all our thoughts are with the family

YNWA❤️🙏 https://t.co/TlfIbN9hwE — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) July 3, 2025

Prior to joining Liverpool, Jota spent two seasons at Wolverhampton Wanderers where he scored 44 goals in 131 appearances.

His former teammate, Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty, posted on his Instagram account: “Can’t believe this. What a special player and person. Distraught for all your family and friends.”

There are 33 official Liverpool FC supporters clubs in Ireland recognised by the club.

Fans expressed their shock at Jota’s death on the Facebook pages.

The Irish Liverpool supporters posted: “RIP: Diogo Jota, the 28‑year‑old Liverpool and Portugal forward, has tragically died in a car accident near Zamora, Spain, alongside his brother Andre.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, teammates, and the entire football community.”

Another supporters club, Liverpool Supporters Galway YNWA, posted: “Absolutely heartbreaking and shocking news. Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.”

Jonathan Smith, a member of the You’ll Never Walk Alone Liverpool Irish supporters club, told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne programme that he could not believe the tragic news.

“I’m in total shock. He was a terrier. He was the player you didn’t want to play against. He’d get himself injured as he’d put his head and leg in where it shouldn’t be,” he said.

“It’s absolutely tragic to talk about him in the past tense. Jurgen Klopp knew Jota would give everything. He knew he would hound players. He’ll be remembered for his smile. He’s a tragic loss.”

·

·