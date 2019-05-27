The Offload: Now all eyes turn to Josh van der Flier

No miracle for Seanie

Silence the imagination. Fifty-five minutes into a hellish World Cup quarter-final against the Springboks and Seán O’Brien is followed into the fray by Jack McGrath and Iain Henderson.

His screeching voice immediately audible on ref link as he rips the ball from South African hands.

But no, O’Brien’s Ireland days are finished by badly damaged hips. He always needed a medical miracle. It now seems certain that the 2017 Lions tour was the last peak scaled by the greatest flanker Irish rugby has ever known.

Three performances shine brightest: his bullocking second half against Northampton in 2011 alongside those All Black defeats in 2013 and the 2016 warzone.

Dan Leavy has long been primed to succeed him. In 2018 Leavy willed that idea closer to reality but now all eyes turn to Josh van der Flier (who has undergone two major surgeries in the past 18 months).

Such crisscrossing of generational players felt essential for the Schmidt era to finish in uncharted waters.

The damage rugby does to its opensides – Sam Warburton gone age 29, Sam Cane returned this weekend from a broken neck.

Hope lingers with Cian Healy’s fully deserved two year contract extension. It’s worth pausing to consider the 31 year old’s body of work; the power-lifting kid from Belvedere College that became the best loosehead on the planet in 2013, broken by the rigours of the game as Jack McGrath climbed into his blue, green and red jerseys.

Somehow, Healy has risen to produce world class performances in Leinster’s two May finals. “55 minutes and the body is aching,” he grimaced on collecting Saturday’s man of the match crystal as Johnny Sexton cleverly tricked O’Brien into collecting the Pro 14 trophy on his own.

It was the last sighting of the Tullow Tank inspiring a generation of Irish rugby players who didn’t exist until he did.

By the numbers: 57 - Players used by Leinster this season. Nobody mention salary cap.

The Offload awards

Best Sexton Hits Bronze: Matt Fagerson in the Pro 14 final. Silver: Allan Dell in the Six Nations. Gold: George Kruis. Twice in the Champions Cup final the giant Englishman nailed the Irishman.

Coach Of The Year: John Fogarty and Andy Farrell were deservedly promoted, Andy Friend and Dan McFarland steadied the Connacht and Ulster ships, but Leo Cullen’s ability to apologise with such authority on the eve of the Pro 14 final (coupled with results) leaves him top of the pile.

Breakthrough Artist: Has to be Joey Carbery’s stunning recovery from the Castres hiccup to magically create Keith Earls’ try in Murrayfield. His hamstring injury derailed Munster’s season.

Dream Team: The joke that was Guinness Pro 14 offering. One Leinster player (Scott Fardy) and only three nominated from a list of 45 makes the tournament organiser’s appear out of touch with reality.

Player Of The Year: Jack Conan and Marcell Coetzee would be pushing James Ryan if Ryan was a ball carrying number eight. The 22-year-old is already the best player on the island.

High Water: Mark Jacob Stockdale’s try to topple the All Blacks is forever frozen in time. His fumble a few months later will be forgotten.

Low Water: Mark Triumphant English “bullies” heard across the ref link and Joe Schmidt getting played by Warren Gatland over the Principality stadium roof were contenders but Lindsay Peat saying what she said the week of a test match yet nobody in power seeming to care was the saddest reality.

Quote of the week: Will we see you again in the blue jersey? Rob Kearney: “Yeah, please God hopefully.” Robbie Henshaw: “Noooooooooo.”

Quotes of the season

“Yeah, it is a reality check. That’s how it is going to be at the World Cup. Against the All Blacks two years ago we got bullied here. You got to be prepared to give as good as you get. I know the players are disappointed that we didn’t have the same physical edge as England. We don’t have the same personalities so we got to make our solutions better.” Joe Schmidt post defeat to England last February in Dublin.

“We reset to zero.” If anyone murdered four words it was this sentence delivered by Johann van Graan ad nauseam.

“I wouldn’t like my kids to do something like that. You live and you learn. I apologise to the kid. He’s a great kid, a great player. I gave him my jersey and apologised as much as I possibly could.” Simon Zebo condescendingly apologises to Michael the Kid’ Lowry over absolutely nothing.

“Let’s see how Ireland handle being favourites.” As Steve Hansen predicted in November, the weight around the neck of Irish rugby proved too much to handle.