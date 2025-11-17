Ireland v South Africa: Kick-off time, TV details, team news

Ireland celebrate after Mack Hansen's third try against Australia on Saturday. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

What’s happening?

Ireland face South Africa in their final fixture of the Autumn Nations Series.

When and where?

The game kicks off at the Aviva Stadium at 5.40pm on Saturday.

Where can I catch the match?

The game will be televised live on RTÉ2 and TNT Sports 1. The Irish Times will also have live updates of all the action at the Aviva, followed by a match report, player ratings, reaction and analysis from our team of writers.

Are there any tickets available?

Tickets are unfortunately all sold out having gone on sale in July.

Is there any team news?

Thankfully there’s more good than bad news so far this week.

An injury update on Monday confirmed Josh van der Flier and Garry Ringrose will be available for Saturday’s game after they returned to full training, while Thomas Clarkson came through his HIA protocols following his withdrawal from the Wallabies game and is expected to train fully this week.

On the less cheery front, Stuart McCloskey will miss the Springboks game after he suffered a recurrence of a groin injury.

Stuart McCloskey has been ruled out of the South Africa game with a groin injury. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Andy Farrell will name his team on Thursday afternoon. Until then, here’s the full Ireland squad for the November Tests:

Forwards: Tom Ahern (Munster), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Jack Boyle (Leinster), Thomas Clarkson (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Caelan Doris (capt) (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Gus McCarthy (Leinster), Paddy McCarthy (Leinster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).

Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Caolin Blade (Connacht), Craig Casey (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Ciarán Frawley (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Tommy O’Brien (Leinster), Jamie Osborne (Leinster), Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster).

South Africa have called up hooker Bongi Mbonambi and prop Ntuthuko Mchunu for their final two autumn matches against Ireland and Wales.

The Springboks have, however, not brought in lock cover despite losing Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert to red cards in the last two weeks, though the latter must still face his disciplinary hearing for his sending-off against Italy.

De Jager was suspended for four weeks following his red card against France.

When did the sides last meet?

Ireland have faced South Africa on 30 occasions to date, taking 10 wins to the Springboks’ 19.

Their last meeting was during Ireland’s two-Test tour to South Africa in July 2024. After coming away from the opening game in Pretoria defeated 27-20, Ireland rallied to claim a one-point 25-24 win in Durban in the second.

Jack Crowley in action for Ireland against South Africa during the meeting between the sides at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Before that, it was the 2023 World Cup in France, where Ireland beat the eventual champions 13-8 when the sides met in Pool B.

How’s the form of late?

Ireland go into Saturday’s game riding the wave of a strong win over the Wallabies last time out. Add to that their victory over Japan the weekend prior and you’d think we have a band of very happy campers. However, such is the lore of Ireland v New Zealand, it feels like there’s still a cloud hanging over them since the loss at Soldier Field in their opening November international.

The Springboks, meanwhile, have been steamrolling their way through Europe, beating France 32-17 in Paris before last weekend’s 32-14 win over Italy in Turin.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus during the game against France at Stade de France. Photograph: Xavier Laine/Getty Images

A win for Ireland over the world number one side will turn this November series into an out-and-out success, All Blacks defeat be damned, while a loss could open the door to a winter of worry, giving oxygen to concerns over where this Ireland team is at midway through a World Cup cycle.

After retaining their Rugby Championship title last month, a win at the Aviva would leave South Africa one win away from a clean sweep from their November internationals, with a final Test against Wales to come on Saturday week. With the opportunity to send his side home with the bragging rights of both hemispheres, Rassie Erasmus won’t be lacking in motivation.