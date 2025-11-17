21 M50 motorists fined €440,000 for unpaid tolls as most fail to appear in court

Fines totalling €440,000 were issued to 21 M50 toll evaders—including one driver with more than a thousand unpaid trips — after they failed to appear in court.

A mixture of car, van and truck drivers did not turn up at Dublin District Court but were hit with penalties ranging from €15,000 to €25,000 in their absence on Monday.

One motorist – the only one who attended to plead guilty – was fined €200 and ordered to pay another €150 in prosecution costs after the judge noted that he still had just over 700 outstanding tolls racked up over four years.

Airport baggage handler David Molloy (58), of The Wood, Millbrook, Dublin 24, had paid for 520 journeys and became frustrated by 1,150 written warnings arriving by post.

However, the debts kept mounting with eFlow, which operates the barrier-free tolling system for Transport Infrastructure Ireland, and the court prosecution followed.

Molloy was apologetic, telling the court he had since scrapped his car, and “I’m no longer driving, I use public transport now”.

Judge Halpin said the tolls were necessary for road maintenance, but praised Molloy for turning up “to face the music” while most did not.

A woman who made no payments toward her 1,032 tolls and did not appear in court was fined €25,000.

The list featured three van drivers and a lorry owner. The no-show defendants were also ordered to pay €350 costs within three months.

In an earlier list of similar prosecutions, Judge Halpin said 90 per cent of motorists do not engage with the court proceedings, and due to their intransigence, others had to pay for the maintenance of the roads. He explained that this was the reason for the severe fines frequently imposed on defendants who do not engage.

Prosecuting counsel Thomas Rice (instructed by Pierse Fitzgibbon Solicitors) said each defendant faced five sample counts for journeys from December to May, and their cases could proceed in their absence.

