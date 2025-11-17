Rugby

Josh van der Flier and Garry Ringrose available for November finale against the Springboks

Stuart McCloskey ruled out due to groin injury

Josh van der Flier has returned to full training ahead of Saturday's game. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Johnny Watterson
Mon Nov 17 2025 - 15:281 MIN READ

Josh van der Flier and Garry Ringrose have both returned to full training and will be available for selection for Ireland’s game against South Africa on Saturday (kick-off 5.40pm).

Ireland welcome Rassie Erasmus’s Springboks to the Aviva Stadium in their final outing of the Quilter Nations Series after a rousing victory over Australia last weekend.

Andy Farrell’s side secured a 46-19 win over Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies in Dublin on Saturday, while the Springboks beat Italy 32-14 in Turin.

A squad update on Monday also confirmed Leinster prop Thomas Clarkson passed all HIA protocols following Saturday’s game and is expected to train fully this week.

Meanwhile, Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey suffered a recurrence of a groin injury picked up in the defeat to New Zealand earlier this month, ruling him out of the South Africa game.

Farrell is set to name his side to face the Springboks on Thursday afternoon.

Johnny Watterson is a sports writer with The Irish Times
