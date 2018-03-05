Tadhg Furlong and Henderson expected to return to full training

Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson are expected to be available for selection for Ireland’s Six Nations Championship match against Scotland at the Aviva stadium on Saturday (2.15), having been cleared to train fully this week.

The pair missed Ireland’s victory over Wales but according to an official IRFU communiqué Furlong (hamstring) and Henderson (hamstring) have recovered from their respective injuries sustained in the win over Italy last month.

Ulster hooker Rob Herring has recovered from an elbow injury that precluded his involvement in training ahead of the Welsh match and he returns to the squad in place of Munster’s Niall Scannell who is bothered by a rib problem picked up in the match against the Glasgow Warriors.

Leinster wing Barry Daly has been called up as Andrew Conway continues to be troubled by a knee issue. Ultan Dillane will join the Irish side on Wednesday evening on his return from South Africa having been involved in Connacht’s last gasp defeat to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein at the weekend.

Due to the heavy snow at their Carton House base, the squad will train at Abbotstown on Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the team confirmed: “ We are not going to be able to train at Carton House today (Monday); we are going to train at Abbotstown. There is a grass pitch being prepared for us which is actually our sevens pitch. That’s ready to go. The guys are working on the pitch here (Carton House) and it should be ready to go tomorrow (Tuesday).”