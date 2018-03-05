Richie Gray one of 10 players added to Scotland squad

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has named a revised Scotland squad for the remainder of the Six Nations, the Scottish Rugby Union has announced.

The squad – which increases in size from 36 to 40 for the forthcoming rounds – welcomes 10 players into the group at the expense of six, with five of the seven new faces fit-to-play for the first time in the current campaign.

Toulouse lock Richie Gray (calf), Glasgow Warriors hooker Fraser Brown (head), prop Zander Fagerson (foot), centre Alex Dunbar (thigh) and Edinburgh Rugby prop Darryl Marfo (back) have recovered from their respective injuries to be deemed eligible for selection for the first time.

Gray returns from long term back and calf problems as Scotland look to end Ireland’s unbeaten run in the competition on Saturday at the Aviva.

The new additions are completed by Edinburgh Rugby backrow John Hardie and impressive young scrumhalf George Horne, whose 10 tries in 14 games for Glasgow Warriors this season has helped him secure his first senior international call-up.

The final three amendments see Sale Sharks and Glasgow Warriors wings Byron McGuigan (hamstring) and Lee Jones (head) return from their respective injuries to rejoin the group, while Edinburgh Rugby backrow Magnus Bradbury is reselected.