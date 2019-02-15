Visiting Kings unlikely to profit from Munster visit

Van Graan’s squad poised to maintain their lead in Conference A of Pro 14

Andrew Conway: has recovered from injury and starts on the right wing for Munster against Southern Kings. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Andrew Conway: has recovered from injury and starts on the right wing for Munster against Southern Kings. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Munster v Southern Kings, Musgrave Park (7.35, live on Eir Sport, Premier Sport)

Johann van Graan has been able to call upon a portion of his Irish squad contingent as Chris Farrell, Niall Scannell, John Ryan and Billy Holland were released to the province. Andrew Conway, who had returned to Munster to rehab an injury, is once again fit and takes his place on the right wing in a tasty-looking three quarter line.

Munster head coach, van Graan spent last week with the Ireland squad but now turns his attention to ensuring that the province maintain their lead at the top of Conference A in the Guinness Pro14.

Tyler Bleyendaal switches to outhalf for the first time since his latest comeback from injury, having lined out at inside centre in previous games. He is partnered by talented Garryowen scrumhalf Neil Cronin while up front Athy’s Jeremy Loughman continues his development in the absence of Dave Kilcoyne.

Chris Cloete returns after rehabbing a neck injury sustained against Leinster in December and joins fellow South African Arno Botha and the hugely promising Fineen Wycherley in the backrow.

The 21-year-old, Bantry born, Wycherley, whose brother Josh currently plays prop for the Ireland Under-20 side, has been consistently impressive when opportunities have arisen this season.

The Southern Kings have mustered a couple of wins so far and were narrow 40-36 losers in the South African derby against the Cheetahs last time out. But even against a depleted Munster they are likely to find the going tough in Cork.

The South African franchise does possess oodles of pace and a decent set piece so any complacency from the home side will be punished. Munster have the pack to win ball and the backs to exploit it, making for an irresistible combination that should guarantee a win.

It will be an important evening for several individuals with the likelihood that Ireland coach Joe Schmidt will be looking on as he considers his options ahead of the Six Nations game against Italy in Rome on Sunday week.

MUNSTER: M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, R Scannell, D Sweetnam; T Bleyendaal (capt), N Cronin; J Loughman, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, B Holland; F Wycherley, C Cloete, A Botha. Replacements: R Marshall, L O’Connor, S Archer, D O’Shea, G Coombes, A Mathewson, JJ Hanrahan, D Goggin.

SOUTHERN KINGS: M Banda; Y Penxe, M Rokoua, B Klaasen, B Basson; B Pretorious, S Ungerer; S Ferreira, M Willemse, DJ Terblance; A van Schalkwyk, JC Astle (capt); S De Wit, M Burger, R Lerm. Replacements: A van Rooyen, A Tshakweni , P Scholz, S Greef, A Ntsila, S Pretorious, T Kruger, U Beyers.

Referee: A Piradi (Italy)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.