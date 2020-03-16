Ulster confirm signing of Ian Madigan from Bristol

Former Ireland outhalf arrives in Belfast on a one-year deal after four seasons abroad

Ian Madigan is to join Ulster from Bristol on a one-year deal. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Ian Madigan is to join Ulster from Bristol on a one-year deal. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Ulster have announced the signing of Ireland international outhalf Ian Madigan on a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old returns to Ireland after leaving former province Leinster in 2016. He has spent the past four seasons with Bordeaux Bègles and the Bristol Bears.

Madigan earned 30 international caps after making his debut off the bench in a 13-13 draw with France during the 2013 Six Nations.

He went on to play a key role during Ireland’s 2015 Rugby World Cup campaign, steering Joe Schmidt’s side to victory in their Pool D clash with France at the Millennium Stadium.

His last Ireland appearance came away to South Africa in June 2016, ahead of his switch from Leinster to Bordeaux.

On the signing of Madigan from Bristol, Ulster boss Dan McFarland said: “It’s great news that Ian has chosen to make the move to Ulster for the upcoming season.

“Given Ian’s skillset, and the fit it can have with our style of play, I’m confident he will be a valuable addition to our squad both on and off the pitch, where he will bring a bank of experience to a group of talented young outhalves.

“I look forward to welcoming him to our province.”

