Joe Marler banned for 10 weeks for grabbing Alun Wyn Jones’s genitals

His England team mate Manu Tuilagi banned for four weeks for dangerous tackle

England’s Joe Marler has been banned for 10 weeks. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

England’s Joe Marler has been banned for 10 weeks. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

England prop Joe Marler was banned for 10 weeks on Thursday for grabbing the groin of Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones during their Six Nations match at Twickenham on Saturday.

Team mate Manu Tuilagi, who was shown a red card late in the match for a dangerous tackle, will have to serve a four-week suspension.

England, who beat Wales 33-30, are level at the top of the Six Nations table with France, but their final game against Italy in Rome has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

An independent disciplinary committee heard submissions from Marler at a meeting in Dublin and found he had committed foul play that warranted a red card.

The committee reduced a potential 12-week sanction by three weeks to take account of mitigating factors but then added a week because of Marler’s most recent disciplinary record.

“Marler is therefore suspended for 10 weeks and, given his playing schedule, is free to resume playing on Monday June 8th 2020,” the RFU said in a statement.

The committee reduced Tuilagi’s six-week suspension by two weeks to take account of mitigating factors, including good conduct and immediate remorse.

A citing complaint against England flanker Courtney Lawes, who was accused of a dangerous tackle on Jones, was not upheld because it had not warranted a red card.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.