Ulster and Munster ring the changes for New Year’s Day clash

Ulster v Munster, Monday January 1st, Kingspan Stadium (5.35pm ko, BBC2, TG4)

Both Ulster and Munster have made a raft of changes for their New Year’s Day Pro 14 clash at Ravenhill.

Les Kiss’s side were thrashed by Connacht on December 23rd, and he has welcomed a number of new faces back into his starting XV.

Among them is Springbok backrow Jean Deysel, who starts at number eight after two months out injured.

Rob Herring also returns to the pack and will captain the side from hooker after recovering from concussion, while Rodney Ah You and Kyle McCall also make their comebacks from injury in the frontrow.

In the backline John Cooney and Christian Lealiifano start in the halfbacks, while Charles Piutau takes the number 15 jersey.

Meanwhile for the visitors there are just four survivors from the side which were beaten 34-24 by Leinster on Stephen’s Day.

In the backline Keith Earls has recovered from illness and forms an exciting midfield partnership with Sam Arnold.

Simon Zebo starts at 15, with Alex Wootton and Calvin Nash - who makes his first start of the season - joining him in the back three.

Up front Tommy O’Donnell retains his place in the backrow alongside Chris Cloete and Jack O’Donoghue, while in the frontrow James Cronin, Niall Scannell and John Ryan start together for the first time this season.

Ulster: Charles Piutau; Craig Gilroy, Louis Ludik, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle; Christian Lealiifano, John Cooney; Kyle McCall, Rob Herring (c), Rodney Ah You, Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell, Greg Jones, Nick Timoney, Jean Deysel. Replacements: Adam McBurney, Callum Black, Wiehahn Herbst, Robbie Diack, Matthew Rea, Paul Marshall, Johnny McPhillips, Andrew Trimble.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Keith Earls, Sammy Arnold, Alex Wootton; JJ Hanrahan, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Darren O’Shea, Billy Holland (c); Tommy O’Donnell, Chris Cloete, Jack O’Donoghue. Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Rory Loughman, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Robin Copeland, James Hart, Bill Johnston, Ronan O’Mahony.