Former Ireland coach Alan Gaffney joins Northampton

He helped guide Ireland to a Six Nations Grand Slam and Leinster to the Heineken Cup
Former Ireland coach Alan Gaffney is the new Northampton director of rugby. Photo: Inpho

Former Ireland coach Alan Gaffney is the new Northampton director of rugby. Photo: Inpho

 

Northampton have appointed veteran Australian coach Alan Gaffney as interim technical coaching consultant, to replace the sacked Jim Mallinder.

The 70-year-old Gaffney has been drafted in at Franklin’s Gardens until the end of the season, following Mallinder’s sacking on December 12th.

Gaffney helped guide Ireland to the 2009 Six Nations Grand Slam and Leinster to the Heineken Cup title in the same year, in his dual backs coach role for both set-ups.

The former Saracens coach will oversee Saints’ existing coaching team of Alan Dickens, Dorian West, Phil Dowson and Mark Hopley.

“We are delighted to have recruited Alan as our technical coaching consultant until the end of the season,” said Northampton chief executive Mark Darbon.

“Alan is hugely experienced and admired throughout the game for being a forward thinking, innovative rugby coach. His CV speaks for itself; he has been successful with some of the best teams in the world — including winning a Six Nations Grand Slam and Heineken Cup — and has a clear understanding of how to set-up an effective all-around rugby team. He also has a proven track record of developing some of the world’s best coaches and players.

“Alan will take on responsibility for the rugby department and will lead the existing coaching group made up of Alan Dickens, Dorian West, Mark Hopley and Phil Dowson.

“In parallel, the board will continue to focus on the recruitment of a permanent director of rugby to be in place for the start of the 2018/19 season. As I have said previously, there has been a great deal of interest in this vacancy and we hope to be able to announce this appointment in the coming months.”

Gaffney racked up more than 200 appearances for Sydney club Randwick, before breaking into coaching with the New South Wales Waratahs in 1997.

After a stint as Eddie Jones’ assistant coach with Australia, Gaffney joined Saracens in 2006.

“I am really excited about the challenge ahead,” said Gaffney.

“Any coach would jump at the chance to work with the calibre of players Saints have. The squad have shown what they’re capable of earlier in the season but, for whatever reason, they have not been able to perform at that level consistently.

“I’m looking forward to working with Alan Dickens, Dorian West, Mark Hopley, Phil Dowson and the rest of the back-room staff from the start of the new year.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.