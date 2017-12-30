Johnny Sexton captains Leinster against Connacht

Leinster v Connacht, Monday January 1st, RDS Stadium (3.15ko, TG4)

The returning Johnny Sexton will captain Leinster in their New Year’s Day clash with Connacht at the RDS.

Sexton missed the Stephen’s Day win over Munster and he is among 13 new faces in Leo Cullen’s starting XV as he makes a number of heavyweight changes.

Also returning to the fold are Rob Kearney at 15, while Garry Ringrose and Noel Reid form an exciting midfield duo.

There is also a first appearance at the RDS for James Lowe, who joins Kearney and Fergus McFadden in the back three.

Up front Dan Leavy has retained his place after the 34-24 win at Thomond Park, with Scott Fardy bringing experience to the bench.

For the visitors however Kieran Keane has made just three changes from the side which routed Ulster 44-16 at the Sportsground last time out.

The new faces are hooker Tom McCartney, secondrow James Cannon and former Leinster winger Cian Kelleher.

Connacht have enjoyed a winter renaissance after a slow start to the season, but Keane is under no illusions at to the size of the task facing his side in Dublin.

He said: “It was great to get the interpro series off to a flying start against Ulster and coming off two big wins in Europe it was no more than the boys deserved. They are a great group and have been working really hard and we saw the results of that hard work with the performance they delivered.

“We face another big challenge against Leinster. They are a top side and are really in form as we saw with their performance against Munster in Thomond Park.

“We will be the underdogs against Leinster and we will need to put in a big performance against them.”

Leinster: Rob Kearney, Fergus McFadden, Garry Ringrose, Noel Reid, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath, Peter Dooley, Seán Cronin, Andrew Porter, Ross Molony, Ian Nagle, Dan Leavy, Josh van der Flier, Max Deegan. Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Ed Byrne, Michael Bent, Mick Kearney, Scott Fardy, Nick McCarthy, Cathal Marsh, Rory O’Loughlin.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, Cian Kelleher, Bundee Aki, Tom Farrell, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion, Denis Coulson, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, James Cannon, Eoghan Masterson, Jarrad Butler, John Muldoon. Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Peter McCabe, Conor Carey, Quinn Roux, Naulia Dawai, Caolin Blade, Eoin Griffin, Niyi Adeolokun.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)